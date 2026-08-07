Stefon Diggs Calls Commanders QB Jayden Daniels a ‘Superstar,’ Talks MVP Expectations

Stefon Diggs practiced with the Washington Commanders for the first time Friday after signing a one-year contract worth up to $12 million with his hometown team. Diggs was quick to acknowledge how much catching up he still has to do, but make no mistake: he already knows his new quarterback.



"I had some existing relationships from guys that were in Houston, so some carryover there," Diggs said. "They got a great young quarterback. You know what I'm saying? I'm familiar with young quarterbacks. He's a star. He's a superstar. I'm excited for him. I'm excited for this team. You know, it's only my first day out, FDO — first day out. So, still getting to know everybody. I'm a little late in the game. They started camp already, but I'm trying to get used to it and not speed up the process, just do it organically."



While that was a mouthful, Diggs did not stop there in his praise for third-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Stefon Diggs Sees Superstar Potential in Jayden Daniels

Diggs’ approach to quarterback-receiver relationships is based on great communication first, especially for one who is already responsible for processing the entire offense. He believes the most valuable thing he can ultimately provide is not advice but dependable production when the quarterback gives him an opportunity.

Just communication, transparency. I try not to go into things aggressive. You know what I'm saying? This game is aggressive enough, and quarterbacks got a lot on their plate. So I kind of just bring it down a notch and talk to them in a way as if brother to brother. Like, it's football. We playing football. But at the same time, just tell me what you're thinking. Communicate. Open line of communication. Communication rule the nation. That's what I say.



And with young quarterbacks, they got a lot on their plate. So making plays for them gives them confidence. You know what I'm saying? That puts a battery in their back to feel like, ‘Man, I could do anything out here.’ That's how I try to help them, just by playing well. That's the biggest thing.



All the chatter and this, it's good to have here and there. You know what I'm saying? People have a bad play — your next play, your best play. Little reminders like that. But the biggest thing, bar none, go make plays for them. You make plays for them, that's how they look good. That's how they build confidence.



They already have the talent. Jayden has proved, in my opinion, he's a superstar. You know what I'm saying? Just carrying that on and continue MVP type of time. That's what I think. Stefon Diggs

It says a lot that Diggs frames playmaking as something that builds a quarterback's confidence, not something that simply increases his own production. That is the exact mindset Washington's coaching staff wants out of a veteran brought in to play in a star role opposite the franchise's most consistent weapon. Also, Diggs did not merely say Daniels was talented; he called him a superstar and then connected his expectations to MVP-level play.

Diggs Wants to Earn Daniels’ Trust

Diggs is also willing and able to do whatever he needs to earn Daniels' confidence as a teammate. Learning the offense through the quarterback's eyes and perspective is smart. If he understands how Daniels thinks, then the two can start sharing mindspace.

Just my commitment to the playbook, getting comfortable with the quarterback, trying to see it how he sees it. I learned that a little bit throughout my past five years. See it how the quarterback sees it, not how you see it.



Because he got an O-line in front of him, he got running backs near him. He got a lot in his face, and there's a lot of stuff he's processing in the play. So you want to be in the right spot at the right time.



Only way you get the ball in this league — you make plays for your quarterback. That's how you get them comfortable. That's how you get them in the right spot, like, ‘I can trust this guy.' Stefon Diggs

Diggs will be looking to build trust with Daniels so that he is one of the guys he looks for in serious situations. Diggs becomes ultra-valuable the moment he understands how Daniels expects routes and concepts to unfold from each alignment. Friday was just the beginning, so any judgment based on chemistry would be silly at this point.



It says a lot when an established veteran is praising the young quarterback after barely spending any time with him on the field. Diggs loves being home, wants to win, and believes the quarterback to get that done with is already on the roster.

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