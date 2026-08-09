Stefon Diggs Arrives, Drew Stevens Surges, and Jeremy Reaves Rises | Burgundy Roundup

Jayden Daniels discusses the "superstar" addition of Stefon Diggs, Drew Stevens creates separation in the kicking battle, and a changing of the guard takes place in the secondary. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

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On Saturday, Stevens went 6-for-6, while Moody went 4-for-6, including one off the post. The kicks were from 33, 37, 42, 47, 52, and 57 yards. Through eight practices, Stevens is 34-for-36, while Moody is 28-for-35 with all seven of his misses coming in the last three kicking sessions; it seems like the pressure is starting to wear on Moody. The competition has gone from Stevens just trying to keep his pace even with Moody to Stevens creating separation on two consecutive days heading toward the joint practice and preseason opener. Ultimately, preseason will decide this one, but Moody is now the kicker looking to change the direction of the competition.

“It’s great, man,” Daniels said during an interview on the Commanders’ Next Man Up podcast. “The guy came in with a lot of focus, energy – he’s hungry and willing to get better and push everybody. His resume, his career, speaks for itself. I’m excited to be able to work along with a guy like that, who has been so great over all these years. He overcame adversity from where he was drafted in the league, to all the stuff he has been through on the field – his (ACL) injury – and I’m excited to learn from him, too.”

Stefon Diggs said he was the best WR2 available, but he still has the WR1 mindset. Confidence in himself, his work ethic, and his production on the field. pic.twitter.com/jpPuxckxHa — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) August 7, 2026

Speaking of the safeties, free agent addition Nick Cross has lived up to his hype so far, and he looks like a force. However, instead of Harris or Martin, so far it has been Jeremy Reaves given the first chance to start next to Cross in two-high safety looks. Given his lack of high-end athleticism, Reaves may seem like a questionable fit, but head coach Dan Quinn has praised his football IQ and communication skills, two things Jones covets in his defense.

Wrapping up the day for the Commanders. Another padded practice in the books. Injury updates, WRs, DB drills, and more.

Stefon Diggs begins new era with the Commanders: ‘I want to win’ - The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala

For the Commanders, Diggs fills a years-long void. Terry McLaurin has been the team’s leading receiver since he was drafted in 2019, but he’s never had a true complement, another proven receiver who can consistently threaten defenses with polish and production. Washington’s lack of starting-level receivers was one of its weak spots even after the draft, when it selected Antonio Williams in the third round. Outside of McLaurin, only one of Washington’s receivers had more than 30 receptions in a season over the last five years. Treylon Burks had 33 — in 2022.

Coming off a torn ACL in 2024, Diggs had 1,013 yards last season for the New England Patriots while running the fewest routes of his career when playing more than eight games. He was a key part of the Patriots' Super Bowl run, with players and coaches crediting his leadership as one reason for their success.



He has posted more than 1,000 yards in his last seven full seasons. (He played only eight games in 2024 because of the knee injury.) McLaurin posted five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons until missing seven games and falling short last year.

Our full interview with #Commanders QB Jayden Daniels talking new offense, the addition of Stefon Diggs, whether Sam Hartman is ever not camera ready (spoiler: nope) and more 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/qfWUqbRiEF — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 8, 2026

"I used to come home when we used to play the Commanders-Redskins, back in the day, and I always felt like I had something to prove, because that's my hometown team," he told members of the media at his first presser in a Commanders hat. “Them and the Baltimore Ravens. I always played with a chip on my shoulder, but the chip got really big when I go home because that's your hometown team."

Ashburn, VA – As the 2026 NFL season kicks off, the Washington Commanders have partnered with Children's National to bring unforgettable opportunities to their youngest fans . Today, the team launched "Tuddy's Buddies," the official Kids Club of the Commanders. The Club will provide unique ways for the next generation of the Burgundy & Gold faithful to connect with the team year-round while fostering positive personal growth, community engagement, and football fandom.

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