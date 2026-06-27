We want to hear from you! Each week, we invite you, the Burgundy and Gold faithful, to send in your Commanders' questions about everything going on in Ashburn/Landover. We want to make sure everyone gets a chance to have their take heard in the HTTR4LIFE Mailbag, so that questions will be answered on either Monday or Friday, depending on the volume of responses each week.



You can send your Washington Commanders questions for the HTTR4LIFE Mailbag to hailbng+mailbag@gmail.com .

Should the Commanders Target Brandon Aiyuk or Stefon Diggs?

Washington has been connected with high-drama WRs in the past, and big names like Brandon Aiyuk and Stefon Diggs always get fans going. At what point does the juice stop being worth the squeeze? Do you think Washington’s locker room is strong enough to bring in a player with these types of issues, or is this the kind of thing Adam Peters and Dan Quinn need to avoid? John Brown via YouTube

It is always important to remember that players act differently on different teams. There is no reason to think that one person's actions elsewhere mean they will come to Washington with the same intent.



That said, Aiyuk and Diggs offer two completely separate situations. Diggs is looking for his fourth team in four years, but is also from Maryland and has spoken freely about wanting to join his hometown team. He has also recently posted videos online of himself working out to show he is still in great shape. A lot depends on what type of contract he is looking for. If he is trying to break the bank, they should pass.

Stefon Diggs running routes at University of Maryland’s Jones-Hill House via his IG story 🐢🏈



I wouldn’t mind if the Commanders signed him pic.twitter.com/h2C1o4xobw — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) June 25, 2026

As I have already stated before with Aiyuk, on a one-year team-friendly deal, I do not see an issue. Yes, his social media antics have been cringy, but none of that involves Washington until he actually signs a contract. A decision will have to be made before training camp, when Aiyuk is eventually released, about whether the locker room head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters have built a strong enough environment to withstand signing one of these receivers.

Is Ben Sinnott the Biggest Wild Card on Offense This Summer?

I know everyone is watching the receivers, but isn’t Ben Sinnott one of the biggest wild cards on the offense this summer? If he still isn’t a major factor by training camp, does that say more about him, the coaching staff, or how hard it is for tight ends to develop in the NFL? James Franklin via Facebook

My eyes have stayed stuck on Sinnott since he was drafted. Kliff Kingsbury was not doing enough to involve him in the offense. New offensive coordinator David Blough appears to be focused on the type of football that fits Sinnott's style. So, that said, this should be the year we see more than just an extra blocker or just the third tight end or fullback on the right formation. This should be the year all that Sinnott does is packed into a usable player that meets the value of the second-round pick Peters used on him.



You can send your Washington Commanders questions for the HTTR4LIFE Mailbag to hailbng+mailbag@gmail.com .



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