RFK Campus Master Plan Released and Healthy Johnny Newton Ready for 2026 - Commanders Daily

Welcome to today's Commanders Daily, your go-to place for Burgundy and Gold news links. Below, we’ve rounded up the top stories and essential Commanders news updates from around the web. Simply tap or click any headline to open the full article in a new tab and dive deeper into the latest from Washington.

Commanders Daily | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Commanders Stories From On SI

With all 32 NFL teams, including the Washington Commanders, currently on break between minicamp and training camp, daily news is thin. What we do tend to find this time of year is content that looks at what the next few months will likely bring us. Today's Commanders Daily is full of several podcasts and news pieces from around the internet.



Yesterday, we did an article about three Commanders fighting for their next contract and another on how Quan Martin is running out of time to answer Washington's biggest safety question. If you have not had a chance to check those and other stories from yesterday, you can follow the links below.



- Reminder: You can send your Washington Commanders Mailbag questions for the HTTR4LIFE Mailbag to hailbng+mailbag@gmail.com .

Commanders News From Other Sites

New today: We released our draft RFK Campus Master Plan.



Including:



+5,000-6,500 housing units, at least 30% affordable

+30,000 construction jobs, 2,000 permanent

+$24.2B total economic output

+$5.1B in tax revenue



Full plan & public feedback form: https://t.co/O1ojNrFCTe pic.twitter.com/fM63Af6aGI — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 30, 2026

We are bringing the Washington Commanders home to the Sports Capital. Anchored by the single-largest private investment in DC's history, DC will catalyze and complement the transformation of the entire campus to include housing, parks and recreation, hotels, restaurants, retail, and neighborhood amenities.

"I got my body right," Newton said. "I've been training all offseason back in Florida ... I'm just ready to put it all on display."

Now that the season is on the horizon, Commanders.com is going to break down each of Washington's opponents. We're moving on to the Colts, whom they will play in London on the first weekend of October.

Grant Paulsen and Logan Paulsen dive into the annual Take Command NFC East Offensive Position Group Rankings in an action-packed episode of the pod. The NFL Offseason dead period has arrived which means it's time for our Take Command annual tradition... the boys are back to rank the best Quarterback, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Tight End, & Offensive Line room's in the division from 1 to 4, explain why they are higher and lower on some than others, and more! Find out all that and more on this episode of Take Command!

Peters worked tirelessly to raise standards this offseason. There is more strength in depth across the board, and every position must be earned. Not everyone will go through, and good players will probably be released. But given how threadbare the options were last season, that is not a bad problem to have.

Will the Commanders or Eagles come out on top in the NFC East this season?

"I did have a small piece of me like, damn, it would be great to come home and play and play in front of the fans I used to play in front of as a young adolescent in college and just kind of doing something for the city. That definitely would be a moment. Hopefully, things do work out."

Some players are already imposing their will in hopes of gaining significant responsibility. With this in mind, here are five emerging Commanders players who wasted no time flashing alpha traits.

"Now they're devoting their time to invest in you"



Our Soldiers to Sidelines clinic gives veterans the opportunity to get hands-on coaching experience and work directly with student athletes! pic.twitter.com/dPzvkQ1teN — Commanders in the Community (@commandersCR) June 30, 2026

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