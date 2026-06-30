Three Commanders Fighting for Their Next Contract Who Should Have Monster Seasons

The Washington Commanders have several players heading into the 2026 season with more than production on the line. For some, this year is not just about helping the team bounce back from a disappointing season. It is about proving they still belong in the franchise’s plans beyond this fall.



That is where contract-year players make things interesting.



Every NFL player is looking for long-term security, but not every contract situation is the same. Some players are fighting to stay in the league. Others are trying to turn one strong season into real leverage. The Commanders have a few players who fall into that second group, and if things break the right way, they should have every reason to deliver some of the best football of their careers.



Washington does not need all of them to become superstars. But if these three players hit their ceiling in 2026, the Commanders will not only have a better football team. They will also have some tougher business decisions to make next offseason.



Frankie Luvu: Making Himself Impossible to Let Walk

Frankie Luvu is not the kind of player the Commanders should want anywhere near the open market if he plays the way he is capable of playing this season.



This is not about Luvu proving he belongs. That part has already been answered. He brings the physicality, violence, energy, and edge that Washington’s defense badly needed when he arrived. He is the kind of defender who can change the attitude of a room without needing to say much. When he is around the football, you usually feel him.

I found a player that Arvell Reese can emulate his game off of early in his career. Frankie Luvu with the Panthers and Commanders can get 100+ tackles, 7+ sacks and 10+ TFL on a year to year basis. No reason why Reese can't reach some of these number year one. pic.twitter.com/KMIST6fn2K — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) June 29, 2026

Now the question becomes how valuable he is to the next version of Washington's defense.



With Ohio State rookie Sonny Styles added to the linebacker room and Leo Chenal also in the mix, Luvu should not have to carry as much of the defensive personality by himself. That should actually make him more dangerous. If Washington can become more stable around him, Luvu can get back to being the kind of downhill problem who creates chaos instead of constantly trying to clean it up.



That matters because a monster season from Luvu would force the Commanders into a real decision. Letting productive, tone-setting defensive players get close to free agency is how teams end up paying more later or watching someone else enjoy the prime years.



Luvu does not need to be sold as a future piece. He just has to make it impossible for Washington to imagine this defense without him.

#Commanders LB FRANKIE LUVU IS READY TO PUT 2K25 BEHIND HIM & RAISE HAIL IN 2026 😤 pic.twitter.com/3NJxsFu9wY — Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) June 16, 2026

Dorance Armstrong: Premium Position and an ACL Comeback

Dorance Armstrong may not be a name that jumps off the page when you look at Washington’s roster, but he plays one of the positions where a strong season can change everything. Before tearing his ACL in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys last year, Armstrong was on his way to the kind of season that would have completely changed the way people talked about him, with five and a half sacks through his first seven games.



That is what makes this season so important.



Armstrong is not just trying to prove he can still get after the quarterback. He is trying to prove that the injury did not take away the burst, timing, and finishing ability that had him trending toward one of the best seasons of his career. For a pass rusher fighting for his next contract, that matters almost as much as the production itself.

A name that is not talked about a lot: #Commanders DE Dorance Armstrong



Through 7 weeks in 2025, Armstrong led the NFL in pressures and posted a 15.4% pressure rate. Armstrong generated 22 total pressures including 5.5 sacks.



He suffered a torn ACL vs the Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/dnx5hKQUzc — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) June 6, 2026

Pass rushers get paid. That is the reality of the NFL. Teams will always chase players who can affect the quarterback, and the Commanders need more of that from Armstrong this season. They also need to know they can count on him again after losing him at a point last year when he was becoming one of the more important pieces of the defense.



The good news is that Armstrong already has a foundation in this kind of defense. He knows what Dan Quinn wants from his edge players, having worked with the coach since their time together in Dallas. The adjustment will come with new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones’ playbook and getting his body back to the point where Washington can count on him again.



That gives Armstrong a clear opportunity, but it also gives him something to prove.



He does not have to turn into one of the league’s elite pass rushers to have a monster season for his role. He needs to be healthy, steady, disruptive, and timely. He needs to turn pressures into sacks. He needs to show up in the games where Washington cannot afford for its defensive front to disappear.



Pressure has not been the problem for Armstrong, who has logged 73 total pressures in the 23 games he has played in Washington. His PFF grades below support the idea that production was not the concern before the injury.

Washington Commanders EDGE Dorance Armstrong's PFF Grades | Pro Football Focus

There is real money in being a reliable edge defender. There is even more money in being one who returns from a major injury and proves he can still be the same problem off the edge.



For Armstrong, this season should be viewed as more than another year in the rotation. It is a chance to remind everyone why he was becoming so valuable before the injury, and why useful pass rushers do not stay cheap for long.

Rachaad White: Turning Passing-Down Value Into a Payday

Rachaad White might be the most interesting name on this list because his situation is not built around the traditional running back conversation.



This is not just about carries. In today’s NFL, backs who can protect, catch, and create in space can still carve out real value, especially when they are tied to a quarterback like Jayden Daniels.

One of my biggest takeaways today was how was 💨fast 💨 Rachaad White looked. I'm starting to get early vibes he's gonna eat in this David Blough offense pic.twitter.com/OBey0aWsDt — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) May 28, 2026

White does not need to be handed the entire backfield to matter in Washington. He needs to become dependable. He needs to be the kind of player Daniels can trust on passing downs, in the screen game, and when the offense needs an easy answer instead of another difficult throw downfield.



That is where White’s chance becomes bigger than it may look on paper.



A running back fighting for his next contract has to prove he can help an offense in multiple ways. White has the skill set to do that. If he becomes one of Daniels’ more reliable outlets, his value to Washington could grow quickly. Quarterbacks tend to elevate the players they trust, and offensive staffs tend to keep finding touches for players who make the game easier.



A monster season for White may not look like 1,500 rushing yards. It may look like becoming one of the most trusted passing-down backs in the league and one of Daniels’ easiest answers when the offense needs a spark.



White may not enter the season as the biggest name in the Commanders’ new offense under offensive coordinator David Blough, but that does not mean he cannot become one of its more useful pieces. Sometimes the best prove-it seasons come from players who do not need the spotlight every week. They just need the right role and enough chances to show they belong.



For White, that is the assignment. That does not mean he cannot handle a larger role, but with Washington’s running back room trending toward a committee approach, White is in a prime spot to become the featured third-down option.

Cannot wait to see Rachaad White take plays like this to the house in the Burgundy & Gold #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/jvy3V3j6iP — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) June 28, 2026

The Commanders have a lot to figure out before next offseason arrives. Luvu, Armstrong, and White can make those decisions harder in the best possible way. If all three produce the way they can, Washington will get more than strong individual seasons.



It will get proof that some of its short-term questions may deserve longer-term answers.



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