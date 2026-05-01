The Washington Commanders wrapped up the NFL Draft just under a week ago, and it greatly matched what they were able to do in free agency, adding high-ceiling, productive, athletic, and versatile pieces.

The biggest fish they selected was on multi-faceted linebacker Sonny Styles, and while many are excited about the new rookie, there is one person who wasn't in the draft room for the Commanders that should be extremely concerned following the pick: Frankie Luvu.

A 1st-Round Replacement

The primary reason for Luvu to be worried is obviously the arrival of Styles. Styles was the highest-graded off-ball linebacker in the last six draft classes, and his near-perfect RAS (Relative Athletic Score) allows him to play the exact same hybrid linebacker role Luvu has maintained in the past.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You don't draft a linebacker as early as the Commanders did in the first round just to have him ride the bench or come in on certain downs or distances. Styles is expected to take on an immediate role within the defense, which would organically take away snaps from Luvu.

Statistical Regression

Luvu has become a fan favorite since he arrived in the DMV thanks to his constant energy and hustle, but in 2025, he took a major step back in production. He finished ranked 64 our of 88 qualified linebackers with a 53.7 overall defensive grade according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), saw his sack efficiency drop from eight in 2024 to just three, was hit with 21 missed tackles, and was a major liability in coverage, allowing an insane 133.2 passer rating when targeted.

Scheme Fit

Another concern of Luvu's should be how he fits into new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones' scheme. While it has been reported that Jones will be extremely multiple on defense, similarly to his mentor Brian Flores, he will likely be going with a base 3-4 defense.

Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Luvu cannot provide his typical high-level and energy play outside of a 4-3 defense as a specialized blitzer, then he can play his way into more snaps in 2026. However, if he doesn't, his concerns about earning more playing time could turn into thoughts about where to go in free agency come 2027.

Closing Remarks: Many factors will go into the success and future of Frankie Luvu with the Commanders. New internal competition, regression in production, and scheme fit are just a few of them, but also the ones that will be of the utmost danger to him remaining in the Nation's Capital. The Commanders are undoubtedly a better team with him on the roster now, but if the chips fall in their favor with the emergence of Styles, Leo Chenal, and Jordan Magee, Luvu's days are likely, unfortunately, numbered.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.