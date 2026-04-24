One Commanders Veteran on the Chopping Block After Sonny Styles Pick

The Washington Commanders entered the 2026 NFL Draft in a unique situation. But they ultimately decided to stay put with the seventh overall pick with how the board fell in front of them, drafting perhaps the best athlete in the draft out of Ohio State, linebacker Sonny Styles.

The fan base has been split on the selection for a couple of reasons, but ultimately, Adam Peters, Dan Quinn, and new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones were able to get a player who will be able to come in and make an immediate impact for one of the worst defenses in the league a season ago.

With the selection of Styles, the Commanders' projected linebacker room is looking a bit crowded, with Leo Chenal being signed in free agency to replace the legendary Bobby Wagner. That means that someone will likely be a draft night casualty, with veteran Nick Bellore being the likely odd man out.

Bellore on the Chopping Block

Peters and Quinn have both been vocal about getting younger and more athletic, especially on the defensive side of the ball. That makes the signing of Styles understandable as he figures to be the linebacker of the future to pair with Frankie Luvu and the aforementioned Chenal.

Washington Commanders linebacker Nick Bellore (57) | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With so many bodies in the room with Styles, Luvu, Chenal, and Jordan Magee running the two-deep and under 30 years of age, the need for a 15-year veteran like Bellore, who has seen spot snaps since arriving in Washington, has pretty much run its course.

The Commanders' linebacker room is stacked with leadership, including Styles, who wore the Block O for the Buckeyes at Ohio State, so Bellore's veteran mentorship only goes so far with his arrival. Styles is effectively the everything player at the position, so unless Bellore is comfortable taking a major backseat in a coaching-style role, it's likely he won't see much playing time.

Bellore could have an impact on special teams, but with the Commanders priorizing youth and speed, they likely will turn to either or both Kain Medrano or Ale Kaho for that role.

As unfortunate as it is to move on from a player like Bellore, the writing is on the wall. Simply put, there is just no room for him on the roster with the current direction of the franchise.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.