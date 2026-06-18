The Washington Commanders' scouting department is turning another page under general manager Adam Peters. The team announced Thursday that area scouts Paul Skansi and Chuck Cook will retire. Both have been with the team since 2017, with Skansi overseeing scouting in the West and Cook primarily in the Southeast region.



Between the two, they represent over six decades of combined scouting experience.

Congrats to area scouts Paul Skansi and Chuck Cook on their retirement 👏 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 18, 2026

"Chuck and Paul are two of the best scouts I've had the pleasure of working with in my entire career. They have dedicated decades to the NFL and to our organization. They're incredible and accomplished talent evaluators but even better men. Paul welcomed and mentored me when I was a young area scout in the West, and Chuck has been a pillar in the scouting community whose passion, energy and mentorship are unmatched. Although we will miss them here in Washington, we congratulate them on amazing careers and wish them well in their retirement." Adam Peters

The Commanders team site posted the following about Cook & Skansi:



After stints as a coach, including one with George Allen and the Arizona Wranglers of the USFL, Cook followed his father's footsteps. He was hired in 1984 by the Kansas City Chiefs. Since then, he has been a part of 41 NFL drafts with four teams and worked under 14 head coaches, eight general managers, and seven owners.



Skansi also came to scouting from coaching, but with a couple of different stops along the way. The Washington state native spent a decade playing professionally in the NFL and CFL, had a brief spell in the mortgage business, and then went on to coach with his alma mater at the University of Washington as well as the University of Idaho. Then, he was presented with his first scouting opportunity with the Chargers, where he spent the next 16 seasons. Scouting provided a balance he and his young family were craving at the time.

"I've loved it. This is all I've ever done. I've done this 40-straight years. Grind, grind, grind, August to December, and then get into the meetings. I've done that as a routine ever year."



"The fondest memories are just the people I've met along my journey," Cook said. "In this business, they're like your family. You're with them on the road more than your actual family a lot of times." Chuck Cook

"It was my way of staying in the game and allowing us to be stable as a family. We've been in our home in Washington for 26 years"



"It's about the people. Life's too short to be around a lot of people you don't like or you don't get along with." Paul Skansi

Commanders Promote Scouting Assistants Alberto de la Guardia and Miles Turner

In a corresponding staffing move, the Commanders have promoted scouting assistants Alberto de la Guardia and Miles Turner (son of former 49ers WR Keena Turner). Both joined the team in 2024.



According to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic, the team has also hired Nick Ferrell as its new director of performance nutrition, bringing the team to two full-time dietitians on staff. Ferrell will join Tanner Boro, a performance dietitian, who joined the team in February.



Washington also added Jon Dignazio as an assistant athletic trainer and personal trainer. He worked with Geoff Kaplan before on the Houston Texans' staff.



The team also brought on three scouting assistants on June 2 when they hired Andrew Dowell, John Waters, and Keenan Guthrie.



We will update this as we learn more.

The Commanders are also promoting scouting assistants Alberto de la Guardia and Miles Turner, per source.



Both joined the team in 2024. Turner is the son of former 49ers WR and 4x SB champ Keena Turner. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 18, 2026