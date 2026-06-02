Commanders Hire Scouting Assistants Andrew Dowell, John Waters, and Keenan Guthrie

The Washington Commanders have hired three new scouting assistants, according to their website. The Commanders, who have been restructuring their scouting department since the team was sold to the Josh Harris group back in 2023, hired Andrew Dowell (a Nunn-Wooten Fellowship candidate with the team last year), John Waters, and Keenan Guthrie.



According to sources within the front office, Washington has recently promoted several individuals, so the team hired these three as replacements in May.



John Waters was most recently the director of scouting for the University of New Mexico (UNM) Lobos football program. A job he took back in late 2024, overseeing all aspects of player evaluation, film analysis, and recruiting strategy. Before making a stop in New Mexico, John was at the University of Idaho from 2023-2024, where he served on the Recruiting Quality Control staff, managing recruiting databases and evaluating film for the coaching staff. Waters got his start at Butler University in 2022 as a Defensive Quality Control coach, generating scouting reports and breaking down game film for the staff.



Keenan Guthrie interned with San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch last season after graduation, and played for Luke McCaffrey's dad, Ed, at the University of Northern Colorado, where he graduated in 2025.

Another new Scouting Assistant for the #Commanders is @KeenanGuthrie47, who arrived in May as a Scouting Associate.



Guthrie previously interned w/the #49ers as well as at @UNC_BearsFB, his alma mater, where he played LB.Per his bio @ UNC (https://t.co/2Or9rl1bA1), Guthrie's… — Neil Stratton (@InsideTheLeague) June 1, 2026

Lastly, Washington hired Andrew Dowell, who was part of the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship program with the team last year. Dowell played five years (2019-2023) in the league with multiple teams, including the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. He attended Michigan State University, and according to the Commanders' website, he has previous experience with The Draft Network (2021), Fanatics (2023), and New Legacy Partners (2023) in various scouting and business-based roles.



The Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship, created by the NFL in January 2015, provides interested and qualified candidates with a path to a career in professional scouting.



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