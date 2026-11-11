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Commanders-Giants Weather Forecast: Will Rain Clear Before Kickoff?

Rain chances are highest before Thursday night's game at MetLife Stadium, but they remain high at kickoff and through the game.
Philip Hughes|
Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke
Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Washington CommandersNew York Giants

The Washington Commanders visit the New York Giants on Thursday, Nov. 12, at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET, and fans heading to East Rutherford should plan for rain before the game and falling temperatures throughout the night.

Commanders-Giants Weather Forecast at Kickoff

The rain chance drops before kickoff, but the latest forecast doesn't point to a dry start. The National Weather Service’s hourly forecast for East Rutherford shows a 99% chance of rain at 3 p.m. and 74% at 8 p.m., the closest hourly reading to the 8:15 p.m. kickoff. It stays at 74% through 11 p.m. The temperature is forecast to be 51 degrees at 8 p.m., with a northeast wind around 10 mph and gusts to 20 mph, then 47 degrees at 11 p.m.

Forecast updated Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 1:27 p.m. EST. All times are Eastern. The 8 p.m. reading is the closest hourly forecast to kickoff at 8:15 p.m.; rain chance does not measure how hard it will rain.

Time

Temperature

Wind

Rain Chance

3 p.m. — near 3:15 p.m. parking opening

57°F

NE 9 mph

99%

6 p.m. — near 6:15 p.m. gate opening

54°F

NE 10 mph

71%

7 p.m.

53°F

NE 10 mph

74%

8 p.m. — near 8:15 p.m. kickoff

51°F

NE 10 mph

74%

9 p.m.

50°F

N 10 mph

74%

10 p.m.

49°F

N 11 mph

74%

11 p.m.

47°F

N 11 mph

74%

With gusts around 20 mph, watch the kickers in warmups to see how the wind behaves at each end of the field.

MetLife Stadium Weather for Fans

The stadium’s event page lists parking lots opening at 3:15 p.m. and gates opening at 6:15 p.m. The nearest hourly forecast has a 99% chance of rain and 57 degrees at 3 p.m., then a 71% chance and 54 degrees at 6 p.m. If you're going, bring a rain jacket, shoes that can get wet, and a layer for later. The temperature could be down to 47 degrees by 11 p.m., with a wind chill near 42.

Check the forecast again before leaving Thursday; the timing of the rain could shift before kickoff.

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Philip Hughes
PHILIP HUGHES

Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.com

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