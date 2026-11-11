Commanders-Giants Weather Forecast: Will Rain Clear Before Kickoff?

The Washington Commanders visit the New York Giants on Thursday, Nov. 12, at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET, and fans heading to East Rutherford should plan for rain before the game and falling temperatures throughout the night.

Commanders-Giants Weather Forecast at Kickoff

The rain chance drops before kickoff, but the latest forecast doesn't point to a dry start. The National Weather Service’s hourly forecast for East Rutherford shows a 99% chance of rain at 3 p.m. and 74% at 8 p.m., the closest hourly reading to the 8:15 p.m. kickoff. It stays at 74% through 11 p.m. The temperature is forecast to be 51 degrees at 8 p.m., with a northeast wind around 10 mph and gusts to 20 mph, then 47 degrees at 11 p.m.



Forecast updated Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 1:27 p.m. EST. All times are Eastern. The 8 p.m. reading is the closest hourly forecast to kickoff at 8:15 p.m.; rain chance does not measure how hard it will rain.

Time Temperature Wind Rain Chance 3 p.m. — near 3:15 p.m. parking opening 57°F NE 9 mph 99% 6 p.m. — near 6:15 p.m. gate opening 54°F NE 10 mph 71% 7 p.m. 53°F NE 10 mph 74% 8 p.m. — near 8:15 p.m. kickoff 51°F NE 10 mph 74% 9 p.m. 50°F N 10 mph 74% 10 p.m. 49°F N 11 mph 74% 11 p.m. 47°F N 11 mph 74%

With gusts around 20 mph, watch the kickers in warmups to see how the wind behaves at each end of the field.

MetLife Stadium Weather for Fans

The stadium’s event page lists parking lots opening at 3:15 p.m. and gates opening at 6:15 p.m. The nearest hourly forecast has a 99% chance of rain and 57 degrees at 3 p.m., then a 71% chance and 54 degrees at 6 p.m. If you're going, bring a rain jacket, shoes that can get wet, and a layer for later. The temperature could be down to 47 degrees by 11 p.m., with a wind chill near 42.



Check the forecast again before leaving Thursday; the timing of the rain could shift before kickoff.



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