Commanders Give Jayden Daniels Huge Weapon In Early 2027 Mock

The Washington Commanders are still trying to build momentum on offense. They don’t have the same quarterback concerns as many teams because they believe they’ve found their guy in Jayden Daniels. But even with a franchise quarterback in place, there are still questions the offense needs to answer.

As the Commanders continue to build around Daniels, the focus is on adding more weapons to the pass game and the run game.

That has been a priority for general manager Adam Peters as he looked to free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft to do so. The team has been searching for another strong receiving option to line up across from Terry McLaurin, but improving the offense isn’t just about the passing game.

Why the Run Game Matters

For this offense to be in sync, it needs balance in the air and on the ground. That means the run game has to be just as reliable as the passing game. Right now, it still feels like a work in progress instead of a strength the team can depend on week to week.

A Look Ahead to the 2027 Draft

It may seem too early to look ahead to next year’s draft, but that’s where a future solution could come into play. In Sports Illustrated's first 2027 NFL Mock Draft, the Commanders are projected to select Ahmad Hardy with the No. 14 overall pick. Hardy, who plays at the University of Missouri, is seen as a player who could help reshape the backfield.

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moving Beyond Short-Term Fixes

The projection suggests the Commanders may be ready to move away from short-term options at running back. Players acquired in free agency, like Rachaad White and Jerome Ford, are described as “bandaid solutions,” meaning they can help for now but may not be long-term answers.

What Hardy Brings

Hardy stands out because of his running style. He’s known for being tough to bring down, thanks to his balance and ability to make plays even after contact. He runs with power but also has the quickness to break free and create big plays, which could give the Commanders a more consistent and dangerous ground game.

How It Helps the Offense

A strong run game would take pressure off Daniels and make the passing game more effective. Defenses would have to respect both, which could open up more opportunities across the offense. Pairing Hardy with Daniels has been described as having the potential to be “breathtaking” because of how well their skills could complement each other.

The Bigger Picture

It’s still early to predict what the 2027 draft will look like, but this projection gives insight into what the Commanders may be thinking. The message is simple: if they want to improve on offense, building a stronger running game will be key.

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