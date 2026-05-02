Why a Healthy Jayden Daniels Can Reclaim His Rookie Dominance for the Commanders

The story around quarterback Jayden Daniels heading into his third year is simple. He has unfinished business.

After an electrifying rookie season in 2024 that earned him the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, his second year took a turn. Injuries, including a dislocated elbow, slowed him down and disrupted the Washington Commanders' momentum.

Now, as the Commanders look ahead to the 2026 season, both the team and Daniels are focused on getting back into the NFC East contender conversation. Here is why a healthy Daniels could take them there.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

A Clean Bill of Health

The biggest challenge Daniels faced last season was the dislocated elbow he suffered in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks. The injury was to his non-throwing arm and did not require surgery, but it still impacted his play. This offseason, Daniels has been working to regain his strength and full mobility.

In 2024, Daniels rushed for 891 yards, setting a rookie quarterback record. When healthy, his ability to use his legs changes everything. It allows him to extend plays and puts constant pressure on defenses.

A Stronger Support System

General manager Adam Peters made it a priority this offseason to fix the issues that left Daniels exposed.

The offensive line has been reinforced with added depth, including Michigan State center Matt Gublin. The goal for Peters was simple: give Daniels more time and better protection.

Peters also added more weapons. Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams, selected as the 71st overall pick, gives Daniels another reliable option alongside Terry McLaurin. Williams is known for creating separation quickly, which should give Daniels easier throws, something the offense lacked at times last season.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Coaching Changes That Fit Daniels

There were also changes on the coaching staff that could benefit Daniels’ development.

Head coach Dan Quinn remains in place, but the promotion of David Blough to offensive coordinator signals a shift toward a more quarterback-friendly system that emphasizes quick decisions.

With D.J. Williams moving into the quarterbacks coach role and Wes Welker joining as an offensive assistant, there is a clear focus on improving the passing game and building chemistry between Daniels and his receivers.

Set Up for a Breakout Year

The struggles in 2025 were more about injuries than ability. With better protection, more weapons, and another year of experience, Jayden Daniels is not just looking to return to form.

He is in a position to take the next step and lead the Commanders back into contention.

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