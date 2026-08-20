Commanders Injury Report: 15 Players Dealing With Injuries Ahead of Lions Game
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At a time when Washington needs everyone focused on perfecting the new aspects of both systems being installed on each side of the ball, the Commanders' injury list keeps growing by the day. They added running back Rachaad White to that list Thursday morning with a hamstring injury he sustained on the last play of the joint practice with Miami. Quinn addressed reporters Thursday morning and brought several updates, including Trey Amos trending upward, Nick Allegretti having a minor setback after returning to practice yesterday, and confirmation that Johnny Newton underwent successful surgery on his torn pectoral and is expected to miss significant time. Adding White brings the total to 15 players Washington currently has dealing with injuries or already sitting on the PUP/IR as Saturday's second preseason game against Detroit approaches.
Rachaad White Will Not Play Against Detroit
Quinn gave the news of White's injury Thursday morning and added that he is "certainly close," but will not play Saturday against the Lions. At this point, White now loses a preseason opportunity while Washington continues sorting through a crowded running back room that also includes Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Kaytron Allen, Robert Henry Jr., and others competing for roles.
Quinn also spoke about Trey Amos Thursday, saying he was "trending up" in his return from an ankle injury that interrupted his return to the field after a fractured fibula. Quinn also added that Amos will not play Saturday night and remains unsure when he will return to full participation. Quinn said Wednesday that Amos needed some actual football work before he is ready for Week 1, since he has had very little practice work this summer.
Allegretti returned to practice this week after missing most of camp with a calf injury and experienced what Quinn called "a light setback." This new development doesn't erase the progress Allegretti has already made, but it does put the brakes on stacking practice reps with Jayden Daniels.
Quinn also said Johnny Newton's surgery will cause him to miss significant time, but did not establish how the team plans on handling the injury in terms of his eventual injured-reserve designation.
Washington Commanders Full Injury Report - Preseason
Below is a list of injuries the team is currently dealing with. The list stretches across several position groups.
Player
Injury
QB Marcus Mariota
MCL
RB Rachaad White
Hamstring
RB Jeremy McNichols
Quadriceps
RB Jerome Ford
Hamstring, IR
WR River Cracraft
Injury undisclosed, IR
TE John Bates
Hamstring; Returned/Ramping up
LT Laremy Tunsil
Triceps, Surgery
C Nick Allegretti
Calf; Returned to practice, Minor setback
DL Tim Settle
Calf
DL Johnny Newton
Torn Pectoral, Surgery
DL Deatrich Wise Jr.
Quadriceps, PUP
OLB Odafe Oweh
Calf
OLB K’Lavon Chaisson
Knee
LB Jordan Magee
Shoulder
CB Trey Amos
Ankle
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Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.comFollow NFLFanzone