Commanders Injury Report: 15 Players Dealing With Injuries Ahead of Lions Game

At a time when Washington needs everyone focused on perfecting the new aspects of both systems being installed on each side of the ball, the Commanders' injury list keeps growing by the day. They added running back Rachaad White to that list Thursday morning with a hamstring injury he sustained on the last play of the joint practice with Miami. Quinn addressed reporters Thursday morning and brought several updates, including Trey Amos trending upward, Nick Allegretti having a minor setback after returning to practice yesterday, and confirmation that Johnny Newton underwent successful surgery on his torn pectoral and is expected to miss significant time. Adding White brings the total to 15 players Washington currently has dealing with injuries or already sitting on the PUP/IR as Saturday's second preseason game against Detroit approaches.

Rachaad White Will Not Play Against Detroit

Quinn gave the news of White's injury Thursday morning and added that he is "certainly close," but will not play Saturday against the Lions. At this point, White now loses a preseason opportunity while Washington continues sorting through a crowded running back room that also includes Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Kaytron Allen, Robert Henry Jr., and others competing for roles.



Quinn also spoke about Trey Amos Thursday, saying he was "trending up" in his return from an ankle injury that interrupted his return to the field after a fractured fibula. Quinn also added that Amos will not play Saturday night and remains unsure when he will return to full participation. Quinn said Wednesday that Amos needed some actual football work before he is ready for Week 1, since he has had very little practice work this summer.



Allegretti returned to practice this week after missing most of camp with a calf injury and experienced what Quinn called "a light setback." This new development doesn't erase the progress Allegretti has already made, but it does put the brakes on stacking practice reps with Jayden Daniels.



Quinn also said Johnny Newton's surgery will cause him to miss significant time, but did not establish how the team plans on handling the injury in terms of his eventual injured-reserve designation.

Rachaad White (hamstring) is out here in uniform. Not sure how much he’ll participate — DQ ruled him out for Saturday vs. Detroit. pic.twitter.com/zE9fxU4W19 — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 20, 2026

Washington Commanders Full Injury Report - Preseason

Below is a list of injuries the team is currently dealing with. The list stretches across several position groups.

Player Injury QB Marcus Mariota MCL RB Rachaad White Hamstring RB Jeremy McNichols Quadriceps RB Jerome Ford Hamstring, IR WR River Cracraft Injury undisclosed, IR TE John Bates Hamstring; Returned/Ramping up LT Laremy Tunsil Triceps, Surgery C Nick Allegretti Calf; Returned to practice, Minor setback DL Tim Settle Calf DL Johnny Newton Torn Pectoral, Surgery DL Deatrich Wise Jr. Quadriceps, PUP OLB Odafe Oweh Calf OLB K’Lavon Chaisson Knee LB Jordan Magee Shoulder CB Trey Amos Ankle

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