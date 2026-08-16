5 Best Quotes From Dan Quinn's Aug. 16 Commanders Press Conference

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn covered a wide range of topics at his presser Sunday, including Marcus Mariota’s MCL sprain, Trey Amos’ recovery, Nick Allegretti’s return, the center competition, and the development of Sonny Styles.



The following five quotes stood out most because they revealed where Washington stands right now.

On Marcus Mariota's MCL sprain and the opportunity it creates for Sam Hartman and Athan Kaliakmanis

“Yep. So, to answer both, we're optimistic that for the regular season, at the start, that he'll be ready at that time. And at this time, no. We don't anticipate anybody else coming in."



"So, it'll allow more reps over the next couple weeks with Sam and Athan in that spot.”

On the concern surrounding Trey Amos' readiness after barely practicing this summer

“Yeah, I'm optimistic, but you're right about the practice piece. Like, as we're coming back with Nick Allegretti, he had six reps in practice one and was injured. So, I'm excited for him to get back to practice, and we all need it."



“And so that'll be an important piece for Trey, too, to get back to saying, okay, not only just the movements, the skills, the conditioning. So, yeah, there's certainly concern. He's working hard, but with these next two and a half weeks, I would say those would be important, Nikki, to see the progress, to say, okay, ramping up hard, almost there into that spot.



“And so maybe in a week or so time I'll have a better estimate to say, okay, they do this return-to-play, which I love following, but I need to see each of the steps made.”

On how important Nick Allegretti's return is for Jayden Daniels and the offensive line

“Yeah, it's for sure super important. Not just for he and Jay, but for the two guards next to him, the identification, the call. So, he's been doing the walkthroughs in the evenings, but that's just not the same. And so those reps will be important."



“We won't give him 50 plays right off the bat. We'll work him back into a ramp-up as he's returning to play. But it is super important just to make sure the communication, the calls, all of that comes together."



“So, that's the goal, man. Now start stacking days with he and Jay together.”

On Matt Gulbin and Julian Good-Jones making their move in the center competition

“Yeah, I think both guys are really starting to make a move. I thought Matt had a nice practice, had a nice game. He was clean. He can get to the second level. Pass protection was strong."



“Julian's really stepped in from midway through practice one, and so he's got a bunch of work up until this point. So, over the next two weeks, or maybe two and a half weeks we'll call it, I'd like to see what that rotation looks like, Andy, with the three of these guys.



“I'll also probably work Matt at some guard at some point. Just from the interior side, that's something that kind of goes with the position, interior three spots. So, whether that's this week or the next week, I'll work a little bit of Gulbin in that space at some point, too, just to make sure he has all the value at all the spots.



“But I like where they're at. I like both he and Julian competing, and I'm excited to get Nick back and get him into this.”

On what Sonny Styles showed in his first preseason action and how his safety background helps him

“Yeah, I've never once thought anything other than that, honestly, because way back from the very beginning, David, I felt like somebody who was really detailed and paid attention to it, wants to find it.



“If you asked him, he didn't like it. Didn't get downhill enough, didn't take a shot when it was there. But he gets great depth in the zones. I think that's going to be one of the things that perhaps his safety background helps, where you might see an inside backer there at six yards, seven yards. He gets deep, man. And so those are the things that I like.



“In the weeks ahead, I want to see the blitzing. You'll even see it at practice. We'll have some one-on-ones with backs and backers. So, I think that's another part of his game that he and Leo and Frankie all have.



“So, that's kind of a good thing as a defensive play-caller to say, okay, I've got this one, he can show blitz, the other. So, that's something we know Frankie has, that part of his game.



“So, I want to see a little bit more of that as the practices go. But for the first time out, like real command, ready to play.”

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