Commanders DT Johnny Newton Undergoes Surgery for Torn Pectoral, Expected to Miss Significant Time

After visiting with a specialist yesterday, Washington Commanders defensive tackle Johnny Newton underwent surgery for the pectoral injury he sustained in the preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. The team will likely address a recovery timetable at head coach Dan Quinn's press conference Thursday.

Sources: #Commanders DT Johnny Newton underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle and is expected to miss significant time.



The former Illinois standout has 82 tackles, 7 sacks (5 last year), 2 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 33 career games. pic.twitter.com/OVq4mvoxYT — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 20, 2026

Quinn told reporters Wednesday that Newton was traveling to New York to see a specialist and acknowledged that the injury could be a long-term issue. As it turns out, his worst fears were realized as that visit resulted in a torn pectoral diagnosis and corrective surgery. Now the only thing left to learn is Newton's timeline for return. If Washington places him on injured reserve before the final 53-man roster reduction, his 2026 season will be over. The Commanders could instead wait until cutdown day and use one of their two return designations, leaving open the possibility of Newton returning later in the season if his timeline warrants it.

Washington Loses an Important Interior Pass Rusher

Newton was coming off a season in which he recorded five sacks and continued his development into one of the team's best interior disruptors heading into what would have been his third season. His absence will now put a ton of added responsibility and snaps on Daron Payne, Javon Kinlaw, and the other depth the team stacked this offseason.



While Washington has Tim Settle, Charles Omenihu, and recently added veterans Byron Cowart and Maurice Hurst II to work into the rotation, none of them have the pass-rush ability of Newton. Now that the team knows Newton will miss substantial time, the focus will shift to a recovery timeline and a new plan for how defensive coordinator Daronte Jones will restructure his defensive-line rotation without him.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and the Commanders on SI on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.