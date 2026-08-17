Dan Quinn Reveals Next Stage of Commanders’ Center Competition

Going into the preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, the Washington Commanders were a team still searching for clarity at the center position. A couple of days later, head coach Dan Quinn defined a new phase in the process. The best news: Nick Allegretti is expected back on the practice field Tuesday after missing the entire camp evaluation since the opening practice. "There’s good progress on John Bates and Nick Allegretti, and they will both work back into practice on Tuesday," Quinn said.



That does not mean Allegretti has already won the spot; if anything, his competition has grown deeper. Quinn’s comments Sunday indicate Washington is preparing to evaluate Allegretti, rookie Matt Gulbin, and Julian Good-Jones together over the remaining weeks of preseason. In comparison, Gulbin's film looked better, albeit against lesser competition, than Good-Jones' film did against much of the Dolphins' first string. Both sets of film are located below via YouTube videos. Make sure to subscribe to that channel for more content.



When asked how important it is for Allegretti to get as many reps with quarterback Jayden Daniels as possible, he couldn't answer fast enough. "Yeah, it’s for sure super important. Not just for he and Jay, but for the two guards next to him, the identification, the call," said Quinn. "So, he’s been doing the walkthroughs in the evenings, but that’s just not the same."



Quinn continued about Allegretti's ramp-up process: "And so those reps will be important. We won’t give him 50 plays right off the bat. We’ll work him back into a ramp-up as he’s returning to play. But it is super important just to make sure the communication, the calls, all of that comes together. So, that’s the goal, man. Now start stacking days with he and Jay together."



This essentially reboots the evaluation process that was supposed to happen when camp opened, except now Allegretti has more competition and less time to show he's the right fit.

Matt Gulbin Has Given Washington Something to Think About

During the Dolphins game, Matt Gulbin played 42 offensive and three special teams snaps and earned a 67.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus that included a pass-blocking grade of 83.3 and a run-blocking grade of 63.2. That was a strong first preseason showing for Gulbin. "Yeah, I think both guys are really starting to make a move," Quinn said. "I thought Matt had a nice practice, had a nice game. He was clean. He can get to the second level. Pass protection was strong." Quinn's praise for Gulbin's second-level work and pass protection is telling.

Julian Good-Jones Is Still in the Competition

Good-Jones received most of the immediate first-team work after Allegretti went down, and in the process, has accumulated more live reps with Washington’s offense than either Allegretti or Gulbin during camp. Quinn acknowledged that fact: "Julian’s really stepped in from midway through practice one, and so he’s got a bunch of work up until this point." In the preseason opener, Good-Jones played 12 offensive and two special teams snaps and finished with an overall PFF grade of 50.8 that included a pass-blocking grade of 44.5 and a run-blocking grade of 50.7. Of course, those numbers don't tell the whole story; the competition Good-Jones faced was mainly Miami's first string, which they plan to start the season with.

Washington Now Has a Three-Man Evaluation

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn celebrates with guard Nick Allegretti (67) after winning a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Quinn made sure to point out that the competition has now evolved: "So, over the next two weeks, or maybe two and a half weeks, we’ll call it," Quinn said. "I’d like to see what that rotation looks like with the three of these guys." That gives this competition an identifiable evaluation window through the rest of preseason, which it has lacked so far. Quinn's little nugget at the end gives Gulbin another shot at the 53-man roster: "I’ll also probably work Matt at some guard at some point."



Washington entered the preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins without a clear answer at center, and one preseason game still hasn't produced that starter, but the situation finally has movement. Allegretti will now get his shot to prove he's the right person for the position. In the process, Matt Gulbin has earned more serious consideration in a situation where opportunity could lead to a roster spot.

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