Jayden Daniels Saw Multiple Specialists Before Commanders Made Major Injury Decision

According to a report by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Washington Commanders' decision to avoid surgery for Jayden Daniels' dislocated non-throwing elbow came after a much more extensive evaluation than previously thought. Breer reported Friday that Daniels traveled to both New York and Los Angeles this week and met with multiple specialists in both places. Those consultations led Daniels and the team to move forward with the non-surgical route after multiple opinions. Daniels has already been ruled out this week.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels traveled to New York and Los Angeles this week, and met with multiple specialists in both places, leading to his and the team's decision to go forward with the plan to forgo surgery, and bring Daniels back in the coming weeks.



He'll wear a brace over… — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 25, 2026

Breer's report suggests that Washington has not yet decided whether Daniels will travel with the team to London.



"Commanders QB Jayden Daniels traveled to New York and Los Angeles this week and met with multiple specialists in both places, leading to his and the team's decision to go forward with the plan to forgo surgery and bring Daniels back in the coming weeks," Breer reports.



"He'll wear a brace over his left elbow; he's week-to-week, and HC Dan Quinn's only ruled him out for the Seattle game," Breer went on. "The Commanders go to London to play the Colts in Week 4, and the team will have to make a decision soon on whether or not to bring Daniels with them—they actually leave Tuesday night."



Meanwhile, he's week-to-week with basically no specific timetable; of course, forgoing the trip to injured reserve should tell everyone they believe there's at least a chance he can be ready to go within four games, without saying a word. Avoiding surgery is the key here; that alone is enough to keep the idea he'll be back this year very much alive.



Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that process at his presser on Friday: "I know [he] went through a number of specialists… doctors here on the East Coast, ones out in L.A. as well… you want to make sure you get all the right info."



Breer's report also mentions a brace, which should have been a part of this process from the beginning. How this young man got back on the field after a traumatic injury to that limb and then a re-injury last season, without a brace less than five games later, is baffling to me. Quinn touched on it indirectly: "There’s re-injury risk for all things, whether it’s soft tissue or otherwise, but he really put on more armor this year and worked hard during the offseason for that." Quinn went on, "He’s bigger, he’s stronger."



The good news is Washington has made it through the first part of this process. Now comes the part that actually gets Daniels back on the field. "Once we get into the return to play, I'll have more updates about what and how and like all the guidelines for it," Quinn said. That's also where he becomes more involved, deciding how many practice reps Daniels gets and what kind of work he can handle as they start building him back up.



Quinn called the latest news "a great bit of news for him and for us," and considering where this looked like it could be headed Sunday night, that's probably putting it mildly.



The next clue comes Monday. Quinn said that's when the team will huddle up again to decide whether Daniels makes the trip to London after getting through what he called "the first medical part." Washington leaves Tuesday night, so they don't have much time to make that call. Getting on the plane doesn't mean Daniels is playing against Indianapolis, but after a week spent wondering how bad this thing was, whether he even makes the trip should tell us plenty about where this recovery is really headed.



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Here’s pretty much every Jayden Daniels dropback/run in the 1st half vs. Dallas (pre injury):



11 of 17 passing, 96 yards, 1 TD

69 rushing yards (7 carries)



Looked like he did in 2024. You could see his confidence growing throughout the game. Such a gut punch for the Commanders pic.twitter.com/HecG7Hxyld — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) September 21, 2026