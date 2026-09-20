Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Carted Off, Ruled Out With Left Elbow Injury vs. Cowboys

After having one of the better halves of his NFL career, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was injured in a freak incident on the final play of the first half in Dallas. After being stepped on by one of his linemen, Daniels stuck his arm to the ground to brace himself and awkwardly shifted. When he got up, it was clear something was wrong. The replay and the clip after that showed immediate swelling in his elbow. The cart came out to get him.



The injury came after the team opted to go for it with three seconds left in the quarter after milking the clock down to nearly nothing. Once the elbow was stressed, Daniels just flicked the ball, trying to get rid of it as the half ended.

#JaydenDaniels @Commanders

By video, clear left elbow dislocation

Similar to last season

Joint comes out easier 2nd time

Original ligament tear heals "looser"

Will be ruled OUT 2nd half #WASvsDAL pic.twitter.com/777bekF7pC — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 20, 2026

Daniels was ruled out for the rest of the game with the left elbow injury. It was the same non-throwing elbow he dislocated last season.



Before the injury, he was 11-of-17 for 96 yards and a touchdown passing, with seven carries for 69 rushing yards, and was doing what the staff wanted him to do: sliding when the play was no longer safe and taking what was given with no interceptions.



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