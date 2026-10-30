Jayden Daniels Looking to Snap Dubious Streak Dating Back to Last October — Commanders Daily

Jayden Daniels seeks his first win as a starter since October 2025. Injuries and missed chances put the Commanders’ eight-start drought in context. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Washington Commanders are trying to dig out of an early-season hole. Their star quarterback is also trying to break free from a streak nobody ever wants to be a part of, as he hasn't won a game as a starter since October 5, 2025, against the Chargers, which will be 392 days on Sunday. In that amount of time, Washington is 0-7-1 in his starts, including four injury-interrupted appearances. The team has also had two offensive coordinators during that timeline, with Kliff Kingsbury leaving this past offseason and David Blough being promoted.

The Context Behind Jayden Daniels’ Eight-Start Winless Run

Seattle was already up 31-7 at halftime last season, well before Daniels injured his elbow in the fourth quarter. The four starts he finished ended in losses by one, two, and six points, along with the tie against the Giants. Against New York, Daniels ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns, helping Washington build a 14-point fourth-quarter lead. The defense couldn't hold it, and the offense stalled late. Washington still had a chance to win, but Daniels and Quinn both took responsibility for the clock-management failure that kept the Commanders from attempting a potential winning field goal.

Game Result Context Chicago: October 13, 2025 25–24 loss Jayden Daniels threw three touchdowns but also an interception. He accepted responsibility for the late botched exchange that gave Chicago its winning possession. At Dallas: October 19, 2025 44–22 loss Dallas led 27–15 at halftime. Daniels left with a hamstring injury in the third quarter; Marcus Mariota later threw a pick-six. Seattle: November 2, 2025 38–14 loss Washington trailed 31–7 at halftime, well before Daniels’ fourth-quarter elbow injury. At Minnesota: December 7, 2025 31–0 loss Daniels completed 9 of 20 passes for 78 yards and an interception before another elbow injury ended his appearance. At Philadelphia: September 13, 2026 24–22 loss Early offensive struggles preceded two Daniels touchdown passes. The late two-point attempt was stopped. At Dallas: September 20, 2026 37–20 loss Daniels dislocated his elbow before halftime. Mariota played the second half. Giants: October 11, 2026 27–27 tie Washington surrendered a 14-point fourth-quarter lead, then failed to attempt a potential winning kick before time expired. At San Francisco: October 19, 2026 23–17 loss Washington gained 90 first-half yards. Daniels finished with 300 passing yards and two touchdowns, but the comeback ended with a sack.

Blough gave an assessment of Daniels on Thursday: "I think his superpower is how he protects the football. And you never want to take that away from him. And at the same time, you go back and look at every snap and see where we can improve. So whether it's changing how we're reading a concept or seeing something that might show up on tape, we try to evaluate everything as we go back and look at the, I guess, three and a half games he's gotten," Blough said. "So we're happy with where he's at. There's always room to improve. So, you know, looking forward to continue that process."



The offense has a specific place to start coming out of the bye. “And then the biggest hangup for us as a unit so far has been third and fourth down. So we've got to be able to, you know, when everybody knows we're going to throw it, we've got to be able to hit our landmarks, protect, throw, catch, coach, play better, you know, coach and execute better at that point,” Blough said. Washington gets its first chance to show what's changed against Philadelphia on Sunday night. A win would move the Commanders to 2-4-1 and give them their first division victory of the season.

Jayden Daniels getting ready to face the Eagles on Sunday Night Football pic.twitter.com/rqsGBdEj50 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 28, 2026

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