10 Commanders Quotes That Tell the Story of Washington's First Six Weeks

The Washington Commanders entered the 2026 season with plenty of expectations, but six games in, things haven't gone as planned. At 1-4-1 heading into their bye week, Washington has dealt with injuries, inconsistent performances, and several missed opportunities.



Each week, we've highlighted 10 quotes from the team's press conferences that helped explain where the Commanders stood at the time. With six games behind us, let's revisit 10 of those comments and see what they tell us about how Washington got here.

10. David Blough — Trust the work and cut it loose

Week 1 — Before the Philadelphia Eagles game



Question: “Speaking of moments, in terms of your own coaching journey, Sunday is going to be a big moment for you, your first time calling plays at the NFL level. In terms of emotions, butterflies, what do you think you’re going to be feeling on Sunday as you step into the Linc?”



“I think we'll all be ready to compete. You know, I think you can trust your instincts when they're founded in hard work, and our whole group has done that. So that's kind of the mantra for us. We're going to go cut it loose and let it all out there.”



At the bye : Blough was confident entering his first season as an NFL offensive coordinator, but the results have been inconsistent. Washington has shown flashes of what the offense can become, though penalties, third-down problems and situational mistakes have made it difficult to sustain success. The hard work Blough talked about before Week 1 still needs to translate into more consistent execution.

9. Dan Quinn — Commanders are ready to “unleash” Sonny Styles

Week 1 — Before the Philadelphia Eagles game



Question: “Looking at Sonny Styles — it’s just Week 1, understanding it’s a progression and you’re not going to see everything — how do you kind of temper those expectations when it’s your first-round pick, and it’s a top-10 pick, understanding that he’s going to be growing as the season goes on?”



“I think the biggest one is the expectations are from inside the rooms, inside the building, and for teammates, the coaches, where we're at. And so that's where we want to see him grow and develop, from the people that see him every day and the things that he's so unique at. Each game, I think you're going to see Sonny grow. It's part of first-year players, where there's some of this — we would love all development to go straight across, but everybody who's been around just a little bit knows that's not really how it goes.



“So when those are there, we've got people here to help him keep growing and develop. But I think he's got an unbelievable opportunity ahead with him here, some of the teammates that he's with. Already, in like six weeks, the growth that I've seen from him. So he's excited to get going. He's an excellent competitor. You can tell he's comfortable, even more comfortable now with the system, the people, the way it goes. But yeah, we're really pumped to unleash him.”



At the bye : Of everything Washington's coaching staff talked about before the season, this is one of the things they've gotten right. Styles has already shown why the Commanders selected him seventh overall, including an interception and forced fumble against Seattle. There are still things he needs to learn, but he has been one of the bright spots in an otherwise disappointing start.

8. Daronte Jones — The defense should know what it is within four games

Week 2 — Before the Dallas Cowboys game



Question: “When you're implementing a new scheme, at what point in the season does it usually click from your experience and kind of come to life in the way that you envision it?”



“In the past, it varies. You would like, as a goal, to be the first quarter of the season, you know, in those first four games. Sometimes it happens faster, like that Game 3, because you're still working out some of the kinks. Sometimes you're trying to get the continuity together, especially if you have a lot of new guys. Some things that goes into that. But definitely by the first quarter of the season, you have a good beat on, ‘Okay, this is who we are. This is how our guys respond and how they play.’ And then you can kind of build even from a staff perspective in terms of, you know, we're still — I know I am — in terms of, you know, you watch these guys in practice and so forth like that, but also, you know, we say practice execution becomes game reality. So how they respond in games, you kind of understand, ‘Okay, this player is better at that than I thought he was, so let's utilize him more in that way,’ or, ‘He's not quite where we want to be in that particular space, so let's keep him out of those spaces.’ And so I think by the first four games, you kind of have a better idea of the team and the defense as a whole.”



At the bye : We've passed that four-game mark, and the defense still doesn't look like a finished product. There have been encouraging performances, particularly when it comes to creating turnovers, but the consistency Jones discussed remains a problem. Washington has had stretches where the defense looks capable of taking over games, followed by others where it struggles to get off the field. That's something Jones and his staff have to figure out during the bye.

7. David Blough — “There's no time for that. Nobody cares.”

Week 3 — Before the Seattle Seahawks game



Question: With Marcus Mariota taking over at quarterback and additional injuries affecting the offensive line and other positions, what challenges does that create for Blough as a play caller?



“The same thing as when we were building the system. It's how do we put our players in a position to have the most likelihood of success? And so we evaluate our own roster and what we do have. We're not reflecting on what we don't right now. There's no time for that. Nobody cares. And so we are certainly going to do everything we can to put our guys in the best position possible to beat Seattle.”



At the bye : That answer came before Washington earned its first win of the season against Seattle, but it has become even more relevant since. The injuries haven't stopped, and now Terry McLaurin is out for the year. Blough and the offense have had to deal with constant changes, but at some point, the players who are available have to produce. That's what made this quote stand out then, and why it still matters now.

6. Marcus Mariota — “I'm not here to prove anything”

Week 4 — Before the Indianapolis Colts game in London



Question: Does Mariota feel he still has something to prove about his ability to play at a high level?



“I think at the end of the day, like I've always had a belief in myself. So that prove it has never really crossed my mind. I just wanna be able to help these guys out and find ways to win. And if that means me playing well, great. If that means me managing the game and making sure that we're eating up clock, I'm taking care of the football, like I'll do whatever it takes to win. And I'm at that point in my career where that really is all that matters. So, I'm not here to prove anything. I really have just believed in myself all this time and the more that I can just help these guys out and win games, that's what's most important.”



At the bye : Mariota gave Washington exactly what it needed against Seattle, helping deliver the team's only win through six games. He wasn't trying to replace Jayden Daniels or make a case for becoming the starter. He simply stepped in and did his job. Unfortunately, another knee injury against Indianapolis has complicated things for both Mariota and the Commanders, but his performance against Seattle remains one of the better stories from the first six weeks.

5. Daronte Jones — “One play 70 times”

Week 5 — Before the New York Giants game



Question: “For you guys, the second-half defense has not been there. The numbers are what they are. Why have there been struggles there in the second half?”



“We've addressed that with our guys this week and just talking about our ability to sustain, which comes with, we say physical conditioning precedes all else. With that being said, you may be asked going into a game and say, ‘I'm only scheduled to play 25 snaps,’ and end up playing 40. We can't let that be a determining factor. We can't let things out of our control be a determining factor.



“So our ability to respond, our ability to sustain not only success but adversity as well, is building the mental toughness for that. That's been the focus this week, just tapping into the mental toughness however it may shape, and not letting anything outside of what we can control affect our play. And then also focus. I think a focus: play in, play out. We talk about, you don't have to be great and locked in for 70 plays. Just have to be locked in and great, or damn good, for one play 70 times, and that way you can take one play at a time.”



At the bye : The message sounds simple enough, but putting it into practice has been another matter. Washington followed those comments by giving up a 14-point fourth-quarter lead against the Giants, then struggled badly in the first half against San Francisco. The defense showed improvement after halftime against the 49ers, but that only brings us back to Jones' original point. The Commanders have to find a way to play that kind of football for an entire game.

4. David Blough — “We had four opportunities as a unit to put the game away”

After Week 5 — Following the 27-27 tie against the Giants



Opening statement:



“Recap of New York, some of the good from our group, right? No turnovers. Over six yards per play. I thought the guys played hard. The bad: four for 12 on third down. I thought the third downs and the three-and-outs in particular hurt the defense and residual. And then, obviously, the situational football. We had four opportunities as a unit to put the game away. And then as it pertains to the last play, I'm the one with the last line of communication to the quarterback. It falls on me. We have high expectations as a group, as it pertains to communication and excellence. And I'm the leader of the unit, right? So you can put that on me.”



At the bye : There might not be a better example of Washington's struggles than what happened against the Giants. The Commanders had opportunities to put the game away and couldn't finish. Blough accepted responsibility for the final sequence, but his comments about the missed chances earlier in the game might be just as important. Washington didn't end up with a tie because of one play. The problems had been building long before the final seconds.

3. Dan Quinn — Terry McLaurin's loss is more than a missing receiver

After Week 6 — Following the San Francisco 49ers game



Question: What does losing Terry McLaurin mean to the Commanders, and is the receiver room better prepared to handle his absence?



“Yeah, I haven't gotten that far down the road yet. But man, he brings a lot, John, on and off the field. I felt him in so many unique ways this season, from training camp to in-season. For him to even start the game like he did, I thought was significant. So we do have a deep crew at that position, and we'll lean in on a number of the guys to find some of the unique roles that Terry does.”



At the bye : Washington has already dealt with more than enough injuries, but losing McLaurin for the season might be the toughest one yet. His production is one thing, but he's also been the face of this franchise for years. The Commanders have young receivers who deserve opportunities, including Antonio Williams and Luke McCaffrey, but expecting one player to step in and replace everything McLaurin brings would be unrealistic. This is going to take more than one guy.

2. Jayden Daniels — “I failed to the standard I hold myself to”

Week 6 — Following the Giants tie



Question: Looking back at the final play against the Giants, did the players realize how much time remained?



“I mean, just going back and reflecting on it and, you know, sitting back and ultimately, I know it's a lot of he say or whatever you're trying to make, but ultimately, like, it's on me at the end. I know DQ is getting a lot of slack for it or whatever, you know, but regardless of what happens, I'm the person on the field that's supposed to calm everything, control everything, and I failed to the standard I hold myself to and the standard in this organization. So it's just something for me to move on. Not saying I'm proud of it or anything. Obviously looking back, like, it could have resulted in a loss, we tied, but it was a fail in my eyes and, you know, I know I'm better than that. I hold myself to a higher standard than that.”



At the bye : There has been plenty of criticism directed at Quinn and the coaching staff, but Daniels wasn't interested in letting them take all the blame. He understood what happened and recognized that he had a responsibility to manage the situation on the field. That's part of becoming the leader Washington needs him to be. The talent has never been the question with Daniels. How he handles moments like this will help determine what kind of quarterback he becomes.

1. Dan Quinn — “The first six haven't gone as planned”

After Week 6 — Entering the bye week



Opening statement, discussing his assessment of the season:



“I'll fill you in a little bit on the team meeting and what I discussed with the team as they're still continuing to go through the game, now to close the chapter on San Francisco. I also gave a quick assessment from the first six. It hasn't gone as planned. We've had a season of adversity in six games. So the reset, the response is what I'm most looking forward to.



“But I would also say, as a staff, you can bet as a staff and as a team we'll work our ass off, become more decisive, more exacting and stronger in the execution. We need that. This week, this bye, is a chance to look even more closely at why we're in this situation and how we're going to do things to absolutely get our way out of it.



“For a stretch last night, we saw the way. Now, for me, how do we sustain that for four quarters of football? That's a must.”



At the bye : Quinn's assessment is difficult to argue with. Washington has shown enough at times to suggest this team is capable of playing better football, but those moments haven't lasted long enough to produce wins. Injuries have played a role, but they don't explain every missed opportunity, penalty or breakdown in execution. The bye week gives Quinn and his staff time to evaluate what isn't working. What matters now is whether those evaluations lead to actual improvement.

The Commanders still have a chance to turn things around, particularly in an NFC East that hasn't gotten away from them. But through six games, the biggest problem hasn't been a lack of talent or effort. It's been the inability to put everything together for four quarters.



We've heard plenty about accountability, preparation and fixing mistakes over the first six weeks. Coming out of the bye, it's time for Washington to start showing the results.



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