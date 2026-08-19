The Good and Not So Good From Commanders’ 13th Training Camp Practice

The Washington Commanders were back at it Wednesday in Ashburn for Day 13, the last public day for fans to see the team at camp and the last padded, full-contact practice before Saturday's game against the Detroit Lions. The day brought several positives, including visual proof that Jayden Daniels and Chig Okonkwo continue to build a strong football relationship as well as chemistry within the entire group. The offense had one of its better days in terms of the running game, with Nick Allegretti and John Bates working back into the offense. Washington also received bad injury news on several defensive players, with Johnny Newton's pectoral issue being the most serious.

The Good

Daniels continues to look sharp at practice and is clearly forming something special with Okonkwo that should bear fruit in September. Daniels found Okonkwo during 11-on-11 work, connecting on a touchdown near the end of practice. This offense is going to be tough to stop with Stefon Diggs and Terry McLaurin soaking up defensive attention while Okonkwo roams around the middle of the field.

Jayden Daniels ---> Chig Okonkwo every daypic.twitter.com/dzKiu2AqIh — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) August 19, 2026

With Rachaad White not at practice Wednesday, Kaytron Allen was the man of the hour, and he produced some solid runs. Allegretti and Bates were back in teamwork, both doing their parts in the run-blocking game that was missed. While one good padded practice doesn't fix the issue the Miami game exposed, it is at least a step in the right direction.



Javon Kinlaw is one of the guys who could get more work if Johnny Newton is out for an extended amount of time. He looked like the wild man Washington needs more of this season, stopping Allen for a loss during team drills. Washington needs him to be the disrupter they paid for when they signed him. D.J. Davidson pulled off a play every guy looking to make the final 53 wishes they could by stripping Robert Henry Jr. and running it back for what would have been six points.



Antonio Hamilton Sr. continued his productive camp with an interception of rookie quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis. One thing is clear: Washington's defensive depth has improved a lot this year.

The Not So Good

Injuries were the bad news the Burgundy and Gold faced Wednesday. Oweh has a strained calf and is being held out, Chaisson is dealing with the knee injury suffered during the Miami joint practice, and Magee has a shoulder injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the week. Newton will have a specialist in New York examine his pectoral injury; Quinn acknowledged it could keep him out of action for a while.

Can add Rachaad White to this list with an undisclosed injury. He is not out here at practice. https://t.co/yeHrGBGo6w — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 19, 2026

Washington again struggled with pre-snap penalties, something that has plagued them all summer and has now stretched into preseason. Washington has now had enough practices with false starts/pre-snap mistakes that it can no longer be written off as one sloppy session. The offense can survive those mistakes on a training-camp field, but Quinn will want to see evidence in preseason game reps that the problem is being cleaned up.



All in all, Wednesday's practice was productive, with Daniels and Okonkwo connecting further, Allegretti and Bates continuing to work back into the offense, and no new injuries to report from Wednesday’s practice.



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