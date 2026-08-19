Commanders Face New Johnny Newton Injury Concern After Preseason Game

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn announced Wednesday that the team is dealing with another potentially significant injury after defensive lineman Johnny Newton suffered a pectoral injury during the preseason game against Miami. Quinn said that Newton is currently in New York, being evaluated by a specialist, and Washington expects more information after that meeting. This injury stood out from the rest Quinn discussed before practice Wednesday: when asked if it could become a long-term issue, Quinn did not rule it out.

Newton Seeing Specialist for Pec Injury

"Johnny Newton injured his pec during the game," Quinn said when asked about Newton. "He's currently in New York, seeing a specialist there, so I'll give you an update tomorrow after, you know, their meeting." Newton was among several other defensive players who did not practice Tuesday, along with Jordan Magee, Odafe Oweh, and K'Lavon Chaisson. The visit to the specialist alone doesn't mean Newton will automatically miss much time either.

Dan Quinn gives injury updates on K'Lavon Chaisson(knee), Johnny Newton(pec), Odafe Oweh(calf), and Jordan Magee(shoulder).



Newton is in New York to see a specialist, and it could be long-term. Questions from @john_keim pic.twitter.com/gUsavz4LIs — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) August 19, 2026

Reporter: Is there a concern that this could be a long-term thing with Johnny?



Dan Quinn: “It could be.” Dan Quinn's Wednesday Presser

The reason those three words are worth putting by themselves is that Quinn had an answer that included more reassuring descriptions for some of the other injured Commanders players, but stopped short of doing so with Newton. He called K’Lavon Chaisson’s knee injury “not significant,” said Odafe Oweh is in the “early phase” of a strained calf, and said Jordan Magee’s shoulder injury is “nothing that’s going to linger into the season."



A significant injury would be especially frustrating for Newton, who entered his third season healthy and looking to take on an increased role in Washington's reworked defensive front, and could be disastrous for his time in the Burgundy and Gold.



Before we get too far ahead of things, Washington still needs the specialist's findings to determine exactly what Newton's pec injury means. For now, we'll have to wait for the specialist's opinion, and then determine what the team should do moving forward. Washington has invested heavily in building depth along its defensive front, and that depth could become important depending on what the specialist finds.

Big play by Commanders defense to get a stop on 4th down. Johnny Newton and Ricky Barber make the stop to get off the field. pic.twitter.com/KADcAYCMY2 — Grant Paulsen (@GrantPaulsen) August 14, 2026

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