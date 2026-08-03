Daron Payne Calls Commanders DC a ‘Mad Scientist’ — Commanders Daily | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne explained to reporters Saturday, "We got a big catalog of a bunch of plays, and we’re just trying to get everything in." While Payne is still learning all the new terminology, he already sees that new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones' approach could make it extremely hard for opposing offenses to identify the defense each play. When discussing coverage disguises and the responsibilities of Washington's defensive backs, Payne was very vivid with his description of Jones.



"When we’re in defensive meetings, I just listen to the way he explains it," said Payne. "He’s like a mad scientist, the way he explains how to disguise and the things for the DBs, but it’s cool to see. It’s much harder than what the d-line got to do. I can say that."



Those disguises look to overload offensive linemen and quarterbacks with too much information at the line of scrimmage before they can get a fix on where the pressure or coverage is coming from. Payne is a full believer that movement and disguise can create confusion for the offensive line before the ball is ever snapped.



"All the disguise aspects just makes it confusing on the o-line, and it just gives them more things to look at," Payne explained.



Of course, the scheme is also defender-friendly and will also benefit Payne individually. Jones’ system will not leave Payne stuck in one interior position, instead giving him opportunities to line up inside, outside, and across the defensive front.

It helps me. Like I was saying earlier, I get to play outside, I get to play inside. It’s not like I just stay in one spot. I can play all along the line. Daron Payne

With a room that includes Javon Kinlaw, Tim Settle, and Jer’Zhan Newton, you cannot help but believe Jones has an individual plan for each of them. Washington can avoid frequent substitutions during the game by shifting those interchangeable pieces into different alignments, making it even harder for opposing offenses to predict each player's assignment. While the installation of Jones' system is still ongoing, Payne already believes the combination of disguises and positional freedom can help Washington disrupt more plays in the backfield and generate the much-needed turnovers that it lacked last season.

John Riggins, Darrell Green Return in New Roles

The Washington Commanders announced Saturday that Hall of Famers John Riggins and Darrell Green are both returning to the organization in new roles. Riggins will serve as a color commentator for the three preseason broadcasts, adding another element to a season in which the franchise already will retire his No. 44. Green will serve in the community as the organization moves forward with the new stadium project at the RFK site.

a pair of legends back to help shape our future @riggo44 x @darrellgreen28 pic.twitter.com/6aZMwM6DB1 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 1, 2026

Jeremy McNichols Continues Making His Case

In a backfield that features several younger and more prominent options, Jeremy McNichols remains easy to overlook. Saturday, he once again did what he does with two productive runs to the outside, beating defenders for solid gains. McNichols' value extends well beyond those carries because he runs hard, understands his third-down responsibilities, and can contribute to the passing game coming out of the backfield. While Washington's running back room remains undecided and deep with talent, McNichols continues showing why pushing him completely out of the rotation is not going to be easy.

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