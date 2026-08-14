Landover, Maryland -- Welcome to the live blog for the Washington Commanders preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins. We'll update this frequently with information and analysis as the Burgundy and Gold get their first chance to put the last few weeks of training camp evaluation into a live-game setting Friday night at Northwest Stadium.



These two teams already got a good look at one another during Wednesday's joint practice session in Ashburn, but preseason action will offer a different kind of evaluation.

Commanders vs. Dolphins Game Information

Game: Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins



Location: Northwest Stadium



Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET



Date: Friday, Aug. 14



Preseason: Week 1

Commanders vs. Dolphins Live Updates

5:45 p.m. — Pregame



The following players are not in uniform and will not play tonight. QB Jayden Daniels, WR Terry McLaurin, T Laremy Tunsil, G Nick Allegretti, G Sam Cosmi, T Josh Conerly, TE Chig Okonkwo, TE John Bates, WR Stefon Diggs, RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, DL Daron Payne, DL Deatrich Wise Jr., DL Tim Settle Jr., DL Javon Kinlaw, DL Charles Omenihu, OLB Odafe Oweh, LB Frankie Luvu, OLB K’Lavon Chaisson, OLB Dorance Armstrong, CB Trey Amos, CB Amik Robertson, CB Mike Sainristil, SS Nick Cross, FS Jeremy Reaves. It should be noted that Tress Way will suit up and hold kicks, while Matt Haack does the punting.

6:12 p.m. — Pregame



Players are getting warmed up. Javontae Jean-Baptiste is one of the Commanders' bubble players we'll be watching over the next few games.

Javonte Jean Baptist getting warmed up pic.twitter.com/O07vgX4y72 — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 14, 2026

6:28 p.m. — Pregame



Players are out in full pads as the Commanders continue to get ready for the preseason opener. Here's a shot of some players, including RB Jerome Ford, fielding punts before the game gets going. The second X post shows the receivers running drills.

7:04 p.m. — Pregame Over



Washington takes the field before kickoff.

7:08 p.m. — Kickoff



Washington wins the toss and will defer. Jake Moody kicks it off to the Dolphins, who muffs the kick a bit and are called for a hold. Miami starts at its own seven-yard-line.

7:16 p.m. — 1st Quarter



Miami appears to be running its first string offense, while Washington has most of its backups on the field tonight. On third and five from the Miami 35, Malik Willis hit rookie Caleb Douglas for a 28-yard pass over cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr., who also got called for pass interference. The play pushed the Dolphins to the Washington 29 and kept the drive going.

7:20 p.m. — 1st Quarter, Dolphins Score First (Dolphins 7-0)



Seven plays after the 28-yard pass, Miami running back De’Von Achane scored on a 1-yard rush to make it 7-0.

7:29 p.m. — 1st Quarter - Mariota Injured



On 3 and 8, Marcus Mariota was able to find Dyami Brown on a corner route for 22 yards to the Miami 47-yard line. Kaytron Allen carried the ball on the very next play for a minimal gain, but Mariota was injured on the play. After Mariota walked off the field on his own, Sam Hartman checked into the game.

7:40 p.m. — 1st Quarter (1:42 left on the clock)



Washington's defense was able to make a 4th-down stand, with defensive tackles Johnny Newton and Ricky Barber stopping Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers on a one-yard run at the Washington 48-yard-line.

Big play by Commanders defense to get a stop on 4th down. Johnny Newton and Ricky Barber make the stop to get off the field. pic.twitter.com/KADcAYCMY2 — Grant Paulsen (@GrantPaulsen) August 14, 2026

7:48 p.m. — End of 1st Quarter

Hartman threw a 16-yard pass to Treylon Burks on 3rd and 3 to extend the drive. Three plays later, Hartman overthrew a pass that Dolphins cornerback Marco Wilson intercepted as the clock expired in the first quarter.

7:51 p.m. — 2nd Quarter



Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers threw an interception to Commanders safety Quan Martin at the Miami 35. Washington will take over with 13:35 left in the first half.

8:00 p.m. — 2nd Quarter: Jake Moody Kicks 29-yard field goal (Dolphins 7-3)



Hartman hit Van Jefferson on a crossing route for 14 yards to the Miami 6-yard-line. Three plays later, Hartman was sacked at the Miami 11. Jake Moody came out and hit the 29-yard field goal off the upright to make it 7-3. Moody's hitting the upright, but making it is on par with some shaky play in practice this week. His inconsistency is bothersome, but three points is three points.

8:14 p.m. — 2nd Quarter - Commanders score first TD of the year (Commanders 10-7)



Running back Robert Henry Jr took over this drive with two nice runs: one for 15, and the second went for a touchdown from 22 yards out. Drew Stevens kicked the extra point.



With Jeremy McNichols out the past few days of practice with a minor injury, Henry could capilize with this field time.

8:18 p.m. — 2nd Quarter - Ricky Barber Sack



Commanders defensive tackle Ricky Barber was able to get Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers for a sack with 4:23 left in the half.

8:29 p.m. — 2nd Quarter - Kaytron Allen scores first NFL TD (Commanders 17-7)



Jaylin Lane looked sharp, catching two passes for 25 yards, and Sam Hartman battled in the two-minute offense as the team went 11 plays, 65 yards, in 2:36; running back Kaytron Allen scored his first NFL touchdown on a short run. Jake Moody kicked the extra point.

8:33 p.m. — HALFTIME - Stock Up - Stock Down



In the first half, rookie running backs Robert Henry Jr. and Kaytron Allen both had touchdowns and looked good in the process. Henry had six carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, while Allen had 10 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown. On defense, DT Ricky Barber had a sack, and safety Quan Martin had an interception.



Not much on the bad side of things, although the group that started the game on defense looked a bit soft against the Dolphins' first string. It should be noted that Washington had very few actual players on the field they consider starters, while Miami had most of their best players on the field. Sam Hartman also threw an interception, but he settled down after that.

8:45 p.m. — 3rd Quarter



Washington receives the second-half kick (Robert Henry Jr. returned it). Washington went three-and-out, but on the punt, rookie Fred Davis II made a great stop.

9:03 p.m. — 3rd Quarter



Rookie QB Athan Kaliakmanis came in at the 11:59 mark in the third quarter and completed his first two passes. After having one pass het batted at the line, Kaliakmanis had another knocked out of receiver Jacoby Jones' hands.

Antonio Williams with his first NFL reception - 16yds pic.twitter.com/gUOZgOJ9Lj — Tiller56 (Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 15, 2026

9:18 p.m. — 3rd Quarter



Linebacker Kain Medrano almost intercepted a pass that would likely have gone for a touchdown.

Medrano just misses the pick pic.twitter.com/AfWdya4IRU — Tiller56 (Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 15, 2026

9:25 p.m. — End of the 3rd Quarter - Commanders 17 - Dolphins 7

9:34 p.m. — 4th Quarter



Rookie cornerback Fred Davis II went down on the field and needed to be carted off the field. After the game, he told Ben Standig that he experienced a full-body cramp.

9:40 p.m. — 4th Quarter



I cannot see from the broadcast angle, but the offensive line just gave up their second sack of Kaliakmanis. I will definitely be looking at the All-22 film on this one to get a better feel for this line.



Darrius Rush made a great special-teams play on a punt return as he made a diving tackle to stop Atwell for a one-yard loss.

9:48 p.m. — 4th Quarter - Drew Stevens hits 41-yard FG after Ale Kaho's INT (20-7)



Ale Kaho intercepted Dolphins QB Cam Miller's pass and returned it 22 yards to the Miami 33-yard-line. After the offense couldn't get the first down, Drew Stevens kicked the 41-yard field goal to make it 20-7.

9:55 p.m. — 4th Quarter - Malik Spencer INT



DT Byron Colbert's pressure on Dolphins QB Cam Miller created the situation where Miller's pass sailed long, and rookie Malik Spencer made the interception at the Washington 41-yard line.

10:04 p.m. - Final Score Commanders 20, Dolphins 7

ESPN

Washington was able to score 20 unanswered points after falling behind 7-0 Friday night against the Miami Dolphins. The team leaned heavily on rookie RBs Kaytron Allen and Robert Henry Jr. Make sure to check back for Dan Quinn's comments from his press conference.

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