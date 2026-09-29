Two Commanders Teammates Are Heading Back to London Eight Years After a One-Point Thriller

The Washington Commanders are set to leave for London Tuesday evening to face the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Quarterback Marcus Mariota's role is currently unclear, as Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Jayden Daniels will travel and practice with the team in some capacity.



The team signed running back Austin Ekeler to a new deal Monday, and Quinn said he expects Ekeler to travel, practice in England, and potentially work his way into the game plan. This won't be the first trip to play in London for either Mariota or Ekeler, who were there eight years ago in different uniforms and on opposite sides of the field.

Oct 21, 2018; London, United Kingdom; Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. The Chargers defeated the Titans 20-19. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The two crossed paths on Oct. 21, 2018, when Mariota's Tennessee Titans met Ekeler's Los Angeles Chargers at Wembley Stadium. Mariota finished 24-of-32 for 237 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while also adding 38 yards on the ground. Ekeler, filling in for an injured Melvin Gordon, had 68 total yards on 17 touches for Los Angeles. Ekeler called Wembley “a special place to be playing football” afterward and said it was an experience he would remember for the rest of his life. It wasn't exactly a forgettable trip for either one, especially with the way the game ended.

Oct 21, 2018; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) carries the ball in the second half against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. The Chargers defeated the Titans 20-19. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee trailed 20-13 late before Mariota led the Titans down the field and found Luke Stocker for a touchdown with 35 seconds left. Instead of kicking the extra point and playing for overtime, Mike Vrabel went for the win.



The Titans actually got two chances at the conversion, but on the second attempt, Mariota's pass was tipped away by Chargers safety Adrian Phillips, leaving Tennessee on the wrong end of a 20-19 final. Mariota didn't hide from it afterward, saying, “I should have done a better job maybe extending the play knowing it's the last play.” Eight years later, he and Ekeler are heading back to London together instead of leaving on opposite sides of a one-point finish.



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Titans vs Chargers this weekend has us reminiscing about an NFL London Games classic from 2018 ⏮️



Rivers, Ekeler, Henry, Lewis, Williams, Allen, Mariota - all put on a show at Wembley Stadium! pic.twitter.com/HkSvy3vWk8 — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) November 1, 2025