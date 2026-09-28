Commanders' Austin Ekeler Reunion Could Give Washington Something It Has Been Missing

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Commanders are expected to sign free agent running back Austin Ekeler to their 53-man roster pending a physical. Ekeler is no stranger to Washington, having joined the franchise in 2024. He's played 14 games in Washington, starting eight, but his 2025 season ended after an Achilles injury that he's since recovered from. Ekeler, now 31, is a player who, if healthy, the Commanders can plug and play right into their offense.



The team already has a stable full of younger backs who can carry the ball. Options like Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt and Kaytron Allen are young bulls ready to carry the franchise, but Ekeler brings what the offense needs more: trusted experience as the weapon. Call it the Darren Sproles theory, if you will, but Ekeler gives the offense a familiar extra target with 480 career receptions, 4,288 yards, and 30 touchdowns. He gives Washington something beyond simply carrying the ball, providing a dependable option coming out of the backfield on any down.



The biggest reason he's being brought in is likely his game-time experience operating in passing situations. He also eases the need to push Bill or Allen into catching the ball out of the backfield right away, letting them develop. It helps that he pairs well with Rachaad White, too, and the two could give Washington another formidable combination alongside the offense's other weapons. Washington doesn't need Ekeler to take over the backfield. It needs another veteran Blough can trust on passing downs, in protection, and as an outlet for the quarterback.



There is still an obvious question attached to the move. Ekeler is 31 and coming off a significant Achilles injury, so expecting the version of him who once caught 107 passes in a season would be too much to ask.



Washington doesn't need that version. If Ekeler passes his physical and can still protect, get open, and provide a reliable option out of the backfield, the Commanders just added another useful piece to an offense that can use one.



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Austin Ekeler is back with the #Commanders



Here’s some of his best plays with the team pic.twitter.com/UrKTn7mzJi — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) September 28, 2026