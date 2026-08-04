Overreactions From Day 5 of Commanders Training Camp: Has Jayden Daniels Mastered the New Offense?

The Washington Commanders' offensive unit delivered its strongest performance through five training camp practices on Tuesday. Jayden Daniels operated comfortably, distributing the ball to several targets and looked excellent during situational work.



One strong practice naturally creates conclusions about Daniels' command of David Blough's offense, the WR2 competition, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt's expanding role. Overreactions are a part of life; thus, it should not surprise anyone that the game of football is filled with them. Some reactions are supported by what has happened in camp, while others are premature or unsupported.

Jayden Daniels Has Mastered David Blough’s Offense

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction



Daniels looked extremely good at practice Tuesday, perhaps more relaxed than ever before. The visual evidence is clear from the practice clips: throws delivered on time, pressure avoided, multiple connections to his weapons, and successful two-minute work.



While it is tempting to believe that Daniels has mastered Blough's concepts, the offense has generally been behind the defense in terms of how the two sides have matched in camp until today. What is true is that this was visible progress in processing, timing, and command, not just a few highlighted throws for everyone to see.



At any rate, five camp practices are not nearly enough to declare that any quarterback is finished with a new offensive installation. Daniels is still adjusting to Blough’s terminology, sequencing and situational expectations.



One thing is for sure: saying that Jayden Daniels is ahead of schedule is something we all should get used to hearing, but claiming he has mastered the offense at this point is pure speculation and remains an overreaction.

Luke McCaffrey Is Taking Control of the WR2 Competition

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction



McCaffrey had a good session Tuesday, including a couple of great catches, like the one that went for a touchdown during the closing two-minute period. Stacking days exactly like Tuesday is how young receivers like McCaffrey start to earn more defined roles in the offense.



The WR2 competition has not even begun yet with two joint practices and three preseason games to go before Adam Peters, Dan Quinn and the rest of the Commanders brain trust will have to make any final decisions. One productive practice does not automatically place McCaffrey ahead of any of the veterans or even establish him as a full-time outside receiver.



What McCaffrey actually did was strengthen his case to remain involved when the receiver rotation eventually tightens. Washington is looking for receivers who can establish specific roles within the system rather than just flash for a moment and fade quickly.



Saying McCaffrey is part of the conversation is the truth. Declaring him the WR2 leader would be premature.

Bill Croskey-Merritt’s Expanded Receiving Role Is Real

Overreaction or reality: Reality



Bill had some decent runs Tuesday, including one to the outside where he was able to burst through the crease and reach the secondary. He also grabbed all three of the passes sent his direction. With everyone knowing Bill can carry the ball, the receiving production is the number that matters, with Dan Quinn challenging him to become a more complete back.



Having an expanded role does not guarantee a massive target share or remove other backs from the rotation. It does signal his passing-game usage was intentional.



Croskey-Merritt is currently building a three-down argument, and Day 5 of training camp supplied some of the clearest evidence yet.

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