Commanders Mailbag: How Much Should Washington Gamble on a One-Win Team?

We want to hear from you! Each week, we invite you, the Burgundy and Gold faithful, to send in your Commanders' questions about everything going on in Ashburn/Landover. We want to make sure everyone gets a chance to have their take heard in the HTTR4LIFE Mailbag, so we'll answer questions on either Monday or Friday, depending on the volume of responses each week.



You can send your Washington Commanders questions for the HTTR4LIFE Mailbag to hailbng+si@gmail.com.



This week’s questions focus on Daron Payne’s future and whether Washington should move Josh Conerly to left tackle.

Hey Phil, I keep seeing Daron Payne’s name in trade rumors, but nobody is running away with the NFC East. Would you really trade him if Washington is still close to the division lead? I understand wanting to get something back before his contract runs out, but wouldn’t that make it harder to turn this season around?

Question from Raymond H. on Facebook



As we pointed out earlier this week, the trade deadline can be a useful tool when needed. The issue is partly what you brought up about the division still being wide open, and partly that Washington has only one win. It's not worth it for Adam Peters to play the buyer if the team is set for another losing season; they'll be trading possible picks/prospects away for no reason.



The best gauge would be to see where the team stands after the Philadelphia game. If they still only have one win, then trading Daron Payne becomes a real possibility. The only reason I say that is he's in a contract year; otherwise, I'd never want to trade someone with his skill set, but he will be looking to break the bank, and the Commanders may not think he's worth what will likely be his last big payday.

DARON PAYNE SACK pic.twitter.com/QuP7OdEk0c — William Raymond Communications (@WillRaymondPR) October 11, 2026

After watching Brandon Coleman struggle against the Giants, I’m wondering why they haven’t tried Josh Conerly at left tackle. Didn’t he play there at Oregon? Is there a reason to keep him on the right, or would moving him just create another hole they’d have to fill?

Question from Frances P. on X



Great question. Honestly, I believe the idea has always been that they've already invested in Conerly playing right tackle for every snap in 2025, and Coleman had previous experience at LT before Laremy Tunsil was brought in and after he went down with an injury last season. The staff is also trying to maintain continuity on the right side with Sam Cosmi and Conerly, and moving Conerly would ultimately mean changing both tackle spots.



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