As we all sit down for Thanksgiving dinner today, everyone has things to be thankful for, and exactly what varies from person to person. For fans of the Burgundy and Gold, it all starts with the direction the franchise is currently heading.



Washington fans aren't dumb and can see right through empty promises made by those in executive positions. They've been scarred by years of "getting it right" under several different coaching staffs, so when one goes 1-4-1 to start year three, they tend to stop listening. Since that start, though, the Commanders have gone 3-1 and are coming off a 22-20 walk-off win over what was the hottest team in the NFL, the Cincinnati Bengals. Then, Wednesday brought an agreement to sign former All-Pro receiver Brandon Aiyuk to the practice squad.

No. 5: The 2027 NFL Draft and the RFK Site

Big things are centered around D.C. and Washington Football again. The 2027 NFL Draft is coming to the nation's capital on April 29–May 1. League and team officials unveiled a countdown clock at Union Station on Monday, with the draft itself planned around the National Mall. The District has also advanced a plan for the RFK campus that includes a proposed new Commanders stadium, with early development expected within the year, as the stadium is scheduled to open in 2030.

No. 4: A Four-Game Chance to Change the Standings

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders kicker Drew Stevens (19) kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington is 4-5-1, but take a look at who’s next. The Commanders visit Arizona (3-8) and Tennessee (1-9) before coming home to face Houston (4-6) and Atlanta (3-7). Arizona fired defensive coordinator Nick Rallis on Monday, and quarterback Carson Beck missed Wednesday’s practice with back spasms. Josh Johnson is preparing to start if Beck can’t play. None of that wins Sunday’s game for Washington, but if the Commanders can’t improve their record over the next month, it’ll be hard to blame the schedule.

No. 3: The Commanders Are Taking Care of the Ball

For all the things fans have had reason to complain about this season, giving the ball away hasn’t been high on the list. Washington has turned it over seven times in 10 games and taken it away 14, leaving the Commanders at plus-seven, tied for second in the NFL. Neither team had a turnover Monday, so that margin stayed right where it was. Being 4-5-1 with those numbers tells you there are still things to fix, but at least Washington isn’t handing opponents extra possessions.

No. 2: A Rookie Class Washington Is Already Relying On

Sonny Styles has played every game and leads Washington with 85 tackles. He’s also made five tackles for loss and has a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble. Those aren’t numbers the Commanders are waiting for him to reach someday; he’s put them up in the first 10 games of his career.



Antonio Williams caught nine passes for 122 yards Monday, bringing him to 37 receptions for 448 yards and two touchdowns. Drew Stevens made all five of his field-goal attempts against Cincinnati and has hit 19 of his last 20; the NFL named him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Williams and Stevens are also two of the four nominees for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week. Washington has a rookie leading the team in tackles, another leading it in receiving yards, and a kicker who just won a game as time expired. That’s a lot to get from one class this early.

No. 1: Jayden Daniels Can Still Win a Game at the End

individual player runouts 📈 pic.twitter.com/dLxQkeM7Od — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 26, 2026

Say what you will, but as my grandfather always told my sister and me, the proof is in the pudding. And when the game is on the line, Daniels flips the switch and hits another level. It's like he gets better when the pressure goes up. Against the Bengals on Monday, Daniels threw for 289 yards and rushed for 55 without turning the ball over. With only 39 seconds and no timeouts to work with, his two completions to Antonio Williams gained all 64 yards Washington needed to set up Drew Stevens’ winning kick. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn framed it perfectly: "It's not on second-and-1 in the second quarter, but it is in the fourth quarter when the game's on the line. And that is when I feel him come to fully express who he is." Commanders fans may not have everything, but when the game comes down to one possession, they can relax knowing they have JD5.



One honest concern since Terry McLaurin's season-ending injury is the receiver room and how much actual talent the team has. Washington made a move Wednesday that looks to improve that situation with a player Daniels already knows: Brandon Aiyuk, with the two already spending time together in college at Arizona State. Aiyuk hasn't played an NFL snap since October 2024, though, and Washington still has to find out how much of his old form is left.

One Problem They Can’t Ignore: Finishing Drives

Washington moved the ball well enough Monday to do something no NFL team had done in 45 seasons: finish with six straight scoring drives of at least 50 yards. How did that produce just one touchdown? The Commanders went 1-for-4 in the red zone. A false start at Cincinnati’s 13 turned second-and-9 into second-and-14 on one trip, and another reached first-and-goal at the 8 before ending in a field goal. Drew Stevens’ final kick was exactly what Washington needed. Those earlier trips are why they needed him to win the game with no time left.



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