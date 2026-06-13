Commanders Minicamp Preview: Five Questions That Could Shape the Summer

Mandatory minicamp is not where starting jobs will be won or lost; it's more of a preview of what could matter once training camp opens in July. It's also a good time to gauge which questions will follow the Washington Commanders into the summer.



The real value of minicamp is not in finding answers. It's in learning which questions are serious enough to survive until training camp.



After several weeks of OTA sessions, June 16-18 gives the team one final window to focus on the details before camp opens. That involves a roster reshaped by Adam Peters' foundational vision and a coaching staff still trying to build the right identity around Jayden Daniels.



In reality, minicamp days are about much more than attendance. They're about timing, rhythm, and, in the case of a team with two new coordinators, playbooks.

1. How Quickly Can Jayden Daniels Make David Blough’s Offense His Own?

The entire Commanders offense runs through Jayden Daniels. Just a reminder, that's an offense that may bring more of the QB under center, more play-action, more motion, condensed looks, more work from the tight end position, and more answers built into the structure. But none of that matters if Daniels is not comfortable running it.



What to Watch:



What we should all be focused on watching is not a bunch of highlights, but a calm and collectively cool Daniels. If that's what we get, and he looks comfortable with the mechanics and timing now, they'll likely start expanding the offense. If not, the summer will then become more about installation and less about accelerating through new ideas.



Washington doesn't need Daniels to look 100% perfect in mid-June; they need the offense to appear like it's starting to belong to him.

2. Is Sonny Styles Already Being Treated Like a Defensive Centerpiece?

Sonny Styles arrives in Ashburn with an elite-level physical profile that Washington hasn't seen at the linebacker position in quite some time. The question here is not whether he actually looks like a first-round draft pick, but whether the staff is treating him like a key cog on defense.



What to Watch:



To better understand, we should follow where he lines up, whether he's the main communicator before each snap, and whether he's working sideline to sideline or something more localized.



Why It Matters



For Daronte Jones' defense to be effective, he needs Styles to make a meaningful step forward with the first opportunity he gets. The defense needs more athletic upgrades, better communication, discipline, and answers to issues in space. Styles has all the tools to improve this defense, and minicamp will go a long way to show just how much of the mental side he's taking in.



While Styles is likely not ready (yet) to assume the leadership role on defense in minicamp, if Washington is already giving him pieces of the role, that would say a whole lot about where the staff believes things are heading.

this guy has AURA pic.twitter.com/pDPOaQQ1yL — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 12, 2026

3. Does Anyone Start Creating Separation in the WR2 Battle?

While the entire football-watching world knows that Terry McLaurin is the top Commanders receiver, no matter where he lines up, the real question is, when will the WR2 issue start sorting itself out? To be fair, the team doesn't need one receiver to completely separate themselves from the pack in minicamp, but some sort of movement in the pecking order would go a long way toward the process. Some members of the press have stressed Dyami Brown has looked the part; some others believe Treylon Burks is that guy.



What to Watch:



Who catches passes is not necessarily the thing to watch here. The things that should move the needle would be who gets first-team reps, who appears to be getting special-teams play, who Daniels is looking for on timing routes, or who Daniels is looking for in high-leverage situations. Is confidence building, or is there someone who looks more the part than the next guy?



Why It Matters



Each of the receivers in this discussion brings something a bit different to the mix. Burks has the size and the stature of a former first-round pick. Antonio Williams is a route king with the most gadget play potential. Luke McCaffrey offers size and an interesting mix of athleticism and real developmental upside backed by his pedigree and skill set. Dyami Brown brings chemistry from experience with Daniels and the type of vertical ability Blough likes. With the conversation already this deep, Jaylin Lane and the rest of the depth at the position will have to create or force the situation to have a real chance at this point.



While Terry is a great piece, Washington cannot expect him to carry the passing game on his own. They're going to need guys who can do the dirty work by setting blocks, moving around, looking for separation, while looking to create easy answers for the offense and Daniels.



The end of the who will be WR2 question may not come from one receiver emerging. It might come from building a reliable committee behind him.

4. How Does the Running Back Rotation Begin to Sort Itself Out?

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) runs against the Giants defense, Sunday, December 14, 2025. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The running back room may very well be the deepest position on the roster. Jacory 'Bill' Croskey-Merritt has momentum from an 805-yard rushing rookie season. Jerome Ford and Jeremy McNichols bring that veteran ability to the roster. McNichols is someone they trust already. Kaytron Allen brings a unique blend of contact balance and size, while Robert Henry Jr. adds some explosion to the room that you're not expecting from a UDFA.



That's a whole lot of names and not many spots to fill.



What to Watch:



With no pads on at this point, you don't really pay much attention to rushing lanes. Instead, the secondary elements are worth keeping an eye on. Things like pass-protection, receiving usage, work on special teams, and who gets the most third-down reps.



Why It Matters



The Commanders' starting running back may be by committee. Meaning, without one feature to rely on most of the time, they may plan to blend different traits across the running back room to hit differently at different times. If so, minicamp will be a place to see which backs are put into specific scenarios before training camp physically intensifies the process.



The real question may not be who starts, but who brings the most value to survive the numbers game the final 53 represents, given what David Blough is trying to install.

5. How Flexible Does the New-Look Secondary Appear Under Daronte Jones?

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) celebrates after Philadelphia Eagles failed on a 4th down conversion during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

No one who watched the Commanders in 2025 will dispute that the secondary needed a reset. Jones' arrival in Washington will give the defense a sense of searching for natural flexibility. It provides an opportunity for the staff to find out how many roles each defensive back can realistically handle. Questions like, 'Can Mike Sainristil move between nickel and outside alignments?' or 'Can Amik Robertson bring a competitive edge to the cornerback room?'



What to Watch:



The biggest stories will be about who lines up in the slot and who lines up outside. How do they line-up in three-safety looks? Are they keeping the verbiage from last season? Last year proved the linebackers needed improvement in the worst way.



The final secondary doesn't have to be set by minicamp, but they do need to be knee-deep in scenarios. Some slight clarity could go a long way.

What Minicamp Can Clarify Before Training Camp

The Washington Commanders do not need to leave minicamp with an answer to everything. In fact, they might have more questions before than after. The process will give the team a chance to pull both the new offensive and defensive programs out and start to really get a feel for how the personnel fits. The team should also have a firm grasp of who deserves more attention when camp opens.

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