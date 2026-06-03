The Next Step: Dan Quinn Outlines Year 2 Plans for Jacory 'Bill' Croskey-Merritt

The Washington Commanders were back at it again for another session of OTAs at Ashburn, Virginia Tuesday as the team amps up its offseason program this week. With only one more set of workouts left (June 9-11) before their mandatory minicamp begins, this week of practice is ultra-important for laying the groundwork and ensuring everyone is on the same page for the next step.



Of those returning this year that made an impact last season, running back Jacory 'Bill' Croskey-Merritt has certainly made an impression on the current coaching staff. The second-year back is locked into what's sure to be an interesting roster battle this summer at camp.



Dan Quinn made it clear Tuesday at OTAs that the team appreciates his skillset: "The natural running instincts, whether it's running from the gun or from under center, that kind of handles itself," Quinn said. Bill certainly took the burgundy and gold world by storm last year, gaining 805 yards on the ground on 175 carries and adding eight touchdowns to the mix. He was a shining light in an otherwise very dark situation the team endured during the 5-12 downspin last season.

Bill Croskey-Merritt was getting ready to do some team drills, but was pulled away to go to the side field with strength and conditioning coaches pic.twitter.com/3tTyYyjuJc — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 2, 2026

Fast forward a few months, and Bill's now in a situation where the team is looking to expand what he brings. With new offensive coordinator David Blough expecting different things from the position, Bill will have to adjust what worked last year under Kliff Kingsbury.



"Yeah, I think number one, new system again," Quinn said. "So, as he's heading in from year one to two, what do you want to see differently?" It's important to stop and note that Quinn isn't looking to mess with what works here; he's just looking to see if there's more to the equation.

Resetting the Expectations in David Blough's Offense

Croskey-Merritt was mainly an early-down threat last year, which limited his effectiveness because defenses would key in on him. To become a complete everydown back, he'll have to find his hands. "In the passing game, one of the steps would be for Bill in that space," said Quinn. "Also, working on the kick return side of things. So, those would be a few that come to mind." That's an interesting little nugget there, as Quinn suggested we might see Bill on special teams in some capacity in the near future, which makes sense given his shifty skill set.



With the running back room getting crowded following an offseason that saw the team sign several new options and draft Kaytron Allen, Coach Quinn is stressing they want to keep Bill, but need more from the position than was asked of him before. "But certainly, in the passing game and on the return side are two things we're wanting to see elevated over the rest of this and even into camp as well."



Facts are facts, and in today's NFL, the facts are that running backs are a dime a dozen, and if a coach makes it a point to say he wants just a bit more out of one running back, with that many other backs on the roster, it's a polite sign.

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