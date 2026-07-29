Terry McLaurin Said Somebody Would Step Up—Commanders’ First Practice Offered Some Options
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It was only fair that fans of the Burgundy and Gold demand sharp improvements out of the 2026 Washington Commanders following last season's nightmare campaign. They finally tasted NFC Championship air for the first time all century just 18 months ago, and the lessons they picked up while falling short of more recent expectations, coupled with their roster developments, should clear the way for a return to the respectably exciting brand of football they'd briefly grown accustomed to.
Their lineup entering training camp does, admittedly, still have some room left for tweaks. For instance, the offensive depth chart features several young pieces filling in key receiving slots by committee, pushing some locals far enough to the point of advocating for a hired gun like Stefon Diggs, but lead pass-catching option Terry McLaurin voiced his support for Washington's less-heralded current options in one recent interview.
"Somebody's going to step up," the star wideout predicted to ESPN's John Keim. "Most of the guys are going to step up, and I think guys are going to be ready for their opportunities. We have guys who have played in the league, we have guys who have had success, we have guys who are just waiting for that opportunity to really show what they can do. As a leader, I'm just looking forward to helping push the room, having them push me, as well, and I'm looking forward to seeing who steps up. Because somebody will."
He, as well as franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels, would greatly appreciate another every-down threat to help pull the scoring attack back into the game's most electric tier. And judging by their first full-team practice of training camp, the Commanders may just have the necessary helpful hands to aid the new-and-improved attack.
Who Could Step Up Behind McLaurin
No young receiver has attracted a media-backed buildup to join McLaurin as a full-time starter quite like Antonio Williams. The up-and-coming rookie combines the excitement of the unknown with quick twitch and soft hands, embodying exactly the homegrown product that the team seems willing to develop while grooming him for high-leverage snaps.
Even if he falls short of all that's asked of a full-time WR2 out of the gate -- an outcome that wouldn't be unheard of for a 22-year-old third-rounder -- Washington is armed with other options worth taking for a spin as diverse pass-catchers.
Looking past lead tight end Chig Okonkwo, who'll ease even more pressure off the young receivers as a sure-handed tight end, his former Tennessee Titans teammate Treylon Burks offers a spark as another imposing athlete. He strutted his stuff down the stretch of this past Commanders season while filling in for Luke McCaffrey, who'll similarly earn further opportunities as another hand-picked prospect.
Further down the line stand a few other familiar Commanders faces vying to move up within the receiver room's hierarchy. Former fourth-round draftee Jaylin Lane has plenty to prove after a quiet, touchdown-less rookie season, as does Dyami Brown amid the search for security he embarked on back home to his original squad.
There are plenty of candidates to live out McLaurin's prophecy -- we'll just have to wait and see who continues putting themselves in positions to succeed over the remainder of these late-summer practices.
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Henry covers the Washington Wizards with prior experience as a sports reporter with The Baltimore Sun, The Capital Gazette, and The Lead. A Bowie, MD, native, he also handles On SI’s Wizards beat, extending his DMV coverage, and has earned his journalism degree from the University of Maryland.