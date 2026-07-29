Terry McLaurin Said Somebody Would Step Up—Commanders’ First Practice Offered Some Options

It was only fair that fans of the Burgundy and Gold demand sharp improvements out of the 2026 Washington Commanders following last season's nightmare campaign. They finally tasted NFC Championship air for the first time all century just 18 months ago, and the lessons they picked up while falling short of more recent expectations, coupled with their roster developments, should clear the way for a return to the respectably exciting brand of football they'd briefly grown accustomed to.

Their lineup entering training camp does, admittedly, still have some room left for tweaks. For instance, the offensive depth chart features several young pieces filling in key receiving slots by committee, pushing some locals far enough to the point of advocating for a hired gun like Stefon Diggs, but lead pass-catching option Terry McLaurin voiced his support for Washington's less-heralded current options in one recent interview.

"Somebody's going to step up," the star wideout predicted to ESPN's John Keim. "Most of the guys are going to step up, and I think guys are going to be ready for their opportunities. We have guys who have played in the league, we have guys who have had success, we have guys who are just waiting for that opportunity to really show what they can do. As a leader, I'm just looking forward to helping push the room, having them push me, as well, and I'm looking forward to seeing who steps up. Because somebody will."

Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) after a 1st quarter towchdown reception from quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

He, as well as franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels, would greatly appreciate another every-down threat to help pull the scoring attack back into the game's most electric tier. And judging by their first full-team practice of training camp, the Commanders may just have the necessary helpful hands to aid the new-and-improved attack.

Who Could Step Up Behind McLaurin

No young receiver has attracted a media-backed buildup to join McLaurin as a full-time starter quite like Antonio Williams. The up-and-coming rookie combines the excitement of the unknown with quick twitch and soft hands, embodying exactly the homegrown product that the team seems willing to develop while grooming him for high-leverage snaps.

Twitchy and sudden in his routes, fast and late hands, then immediately back in to his body.



Antonio Williams is going to make an immediate impact on the WR room if he gets clean breaks off the LOS (he will) pic.twitter.com/LwY4tkgh6v — Sam M (@commanders_365) July 29, 2026

Even if he falls short of all that's asked of a full-time WR2 out of the gate -- an outcome that wouldn't be unheard of for a 22-year-old third-rounder -- Washington is armed with other options worth taking for a spin as diverse pass-catchers.

Looking past lead tight end Chig Okonkwo, who'll ease even more pressure off the young receivers as a sure-handed tight end, his former Tennessee Titans teammate Treylon Burks offers a spark as another imposing athlete. He strutted his stuff down the stretch of this past Commanders season while filling in for Luke McCaffrey, who'll similarly earn further opportunities as another hand-picked prospect.

Further down the line stand a few other familiar Commanders faces vying to move up within the receiver room's hierarchy. Former fourth-round draftee Jaylin Lane has plenty to prove after a quiet, touchdown-less rookie season, as does Dyami Brown amid the search for security he embarked on back home to his original squad.

Terry McLaurin seemed to take undrafted rookie Jaden Bradley (among others) under his wing during OTAs and minicamp and has continued it into training camp. They were working together after practice today. pic.twitter.com/5SGr07wDnV — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 29, 2026

There are plenty of candidates to live out McLaurin's prophecy -- we'll just have to wait and see who continues putting themselves in positions to succeed over the remainder of these late-summer practices.

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