Amik Robertson Looked Like Another Slot Corner. Washington Got More — Commanders Daily

Amik Robertson leads the NFL with eight passes defensed through five games | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Not every free agent pays off, but Adam Peters knocked it out of the park with the signing of cornerback Amik Robertson, who has an NFL-leading eight passes defensed through five games. Robertson also has 33 tackles and one forced fumble, but you can't put a number on what he's brought to the field.



Robertson has recorded a pass defensed in four consecutive games: two against Dallas, four against Seattle, one against Indianapolis, and one against New York. His best individual game was against Seattle: six tackles, four passes defensed, and a forced fumble. After the Seattle game, defensive coordinator Daronte Jones praised Robertson's toughness and confidence: "Obviously, there’s a lot of room for growth, but in terms of his confidence, I like where he is with that."



When the Commanders signed cornerback Amik Robertson on March 12, following two seasons in Detroit, I thought, okay, another slot corner. My first reaction was confusion since they already have Mike Sainristil, but after watching some film, I quickly saw why the staff wanted Robertson. Five games into the season, Robertson is starting on the outside alongside Rasul Douglas. He led the Lions with 12 passes defensed in 2025. New defensive coordinator Daronte Jones knew his game from facing Detroit while coaching in Minnesota and called him a "Pit Bull." I quickly learned it was a reference to him being 100% a dawg on the field. During an offseason interview, Jones specifically recalled Robertson’s confidence covering Justin Jefferson. "You know, anybody who have the confidence to do that and not blink is my type of guy," Jones said.

Instead of being an interception, this is ruled DPI by Amik Robertson.



Good call/bad call? pic.twitter.com/FsnMBtFA5Q — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 11, 2026

Pro Football Focus gives Robertson a 74.9 overall defensive grade, ranking him 14th among 104 qualifying cornerbacks. His 87.3 run-defense grade ranks sixth, and he has allowed a 79.8 passer rating when targeted.



Robertson has been a key player the team has relied on heavily, starting all five games and playing 87 of Washington’s 89 defensive snaps against the New York Giants this past weekend.



Trey Amos returned to practice last week and remains inside his 21-day window to rejoin the active roster, giving Washington another cornerback who could soon be available. During training camp, Amos credited Robertson and Douglas with teaching him formations and receiver tendencies. "Formations, what this wide receiver does, and other details like that. So, I really appreciate those guys," Amos said.



While Peters can be questioned on several things at this point, signing the "Pit Bull" isn't one of them.



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Most pass break-ups this season



Amik Robertson 8

Quentin Lake 7

Asante Samuel Jr. 5

Jacob Parrish 5

7 players t-5 4 pic.twitter.com/lHbUv1uZLT — PFF (@PFF) October 13, 2026

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