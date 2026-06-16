Commanders 53-Man Roster Projection: Minicamp Battles Could Start Reshaping the Cutdown Picture

How This Projection Has Changed Since OTAs

For Washington, minicamp will not decide the final 53-man roster, but it can begin to change how the coaching staff views the middle and bottom sections of the depth chart.



The biggest shifts since the pre-OTA projection are less about the top section of the roster and more about overall roster balance. In the first list, four cornerbacks felt too thin, seven receivers felt like too much, and the running back room was already one of the hardest to judge at this point before they put pads on.



That remains true as mandatory minicamp arrives.

Commanders 53-Man Roster Projection Before Mandatory Minicamp

Offense: 25



Defense: 25



Special Teams: 3



Biggest squeeze: Wide receiver

Biggest correction: Cornerback depth

Hardest call: Running back No. 4

Most important minicamp battle: Linebacker roles

Offense

Quarterback — 2



Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota

Running Back — 4



Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, Kaytron Allen, Jeremy McNichols

Wide Receiver — 6



Terry McLaurin, Luke McCaffrey, Treylon Burks, Antonio Williams, Jaylin Lane, Dyami Brown

Tight End — 4



Chigoziem Okonkwo, John Bates, Ben Sinnott, Colson Yankoff

Offensive Line — 9



Laremy Tunsil, Josh Conerly Jr., Andrew Wylie, Trent Scott, Samuel Cosmi, Brandon Coleman, Chris Paul, Nick Allegretti, Matt Gulbin

Defense

Edge — 5



Odafe Oweh, K’Lavon Chaisson, Dorance Armstrong, Charles Omenihu, Joshua Josephs

Defensive Tackle — 4



Daron Payne, Javon Kinlaw, Jer’Zhan Newton, Tim Settle

Linebacker — 6



Frankie Luvu, Sonny Styles, Leo Chenal, Jordan Magee, Kain Medrano, Nick Bellore

Cornerback — 5



Trey Amos, Mike Sainristil, Amik Robertson, Ahkello Witherspoon, Antonio Hamilton Sr.

Safety — 5



Nick Cross, Quan Martin, Will Harris, Jeremy Reaves, Percy Butler

Special Teams - 3

Tress Way, Jake Moody, Tyler Ott

The Biggest Roster Squeeze Is Still at Wide Receiver

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) breaks a tackle attempt by New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo (21) before scoring a touchdown, Sunday, December 14, 2025. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Our first projection came pre-OTA, and we kept seven receivers. Being the first projection, that made sense at the time, with no clue how the receiver picture would work out. Now that camp is opening, seven feels like too much unless the coaching staff really likes someone at the bottom of that room.



This version keeps six: Terry McLaurin, Luke McCaffrey, Treylon Burks, Antonio Williams, Jaylin Lane, and Dyami Brown.



That leaves Van Jefferson on the wrong side of the bubble for now, not because he cannot make the final 53-man roster, but because the math gets difficult once Washington protects an extra cornerback.

Running Back May Be Washington’s Toughest Cutdown Call

The four projected running backs here are Croskey-Merritt, White, Allen, and McNichols.



That leaves Jerome Ford on the outside looking in at the final 53, but this is one of the easier positions to flip. If the Commanders end up wanting more offensive burst from the fourth running back spot, Ford could get the nod over McNichols. Our philosophy to this point has been that they have trust in McNichols from past years, which is why he is the cleaner projection.

Cornerback Depth Forces a Roster Math Change

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) celebrates after a fumble by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The first projection we did before the last OTA session only kept four corners. Only keeping four left the roster too thin behind Trey Amos, Mike Sainristil, Amik Robertson, and Ahkello Witherspoon. This update looks to strengthen that by keeping Antonio Hamilton Sr. in the mix as the fifth corner.



Quiet decisions like this may not seem like much in June, but these moves are the ones that help special teams, protect the roster against injuries, and give the team more flex when they need to shift the back end due to specific matchups.

Charles Omenihu’s Flexibility Helps the Defensive Line Math

The first version listed Omenihu with the defensive tackles, limiting where he might fit. He can play all across the line, which means his best spot is probably with the edge group. That allows the Commanders to keep five players on the edge and four true defensive tackles without losing any versatility along the interior.



Of course, that still includes Joshua Josephs; the team has already invested in his developmental upside by drafting him.

Jayden Daniels’ Biggest Minicamp Test Starts Before the Ball Leaves His Hand #Commanders #RaiseHail https://t.co/hIsIypBC6p — Philip Hughes (@NFLFanzone) June 14, 2026

Final Thoughts Before Minicamp Opens

As normal, this 53-man roster projection will almost certainly change again the next time we do it. As time goes on, the running back room, the defensive line, the depth behind the starting linebackers, and the final wide receiver roles should be easier to decipher.



At least for now, Washington's roster looks a lot deeper than it has in recent seasons. That, of course, is great news for Dan Quinn and Adam Peters, but it also means the roster bubble will be harder to survive at the bottom of the 53.



While mandatory minicamp will not settle those battles, it can give us a better idea of which players are ready to turn up the pressure and make the summer uncomfortable for the guys ahead of them on the depth chart.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and Philip Hughes on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.