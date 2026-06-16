Biggest Takeaway From Day 1 of Commanders Minicamp

When Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn talked to reporters Tuesday at mandatory minicamp, one theme stood out. While no spots on the 53 will be decided this week, the depth will be tested.



“Some of the players who’ve got the most reps will get some of the least in this camp," Quinn said. "Some of the ones who’ve had some of the least will actually get the most.”



What Quinn is saying is that this week's practice session will not be about one player standing out or even the stars getting the usual attention. This week is about the middle of the roster and how it stacks up. He's essentially flipping the rep structure so he can see what the bottom layer looks like before the team breaks before training camp.



He's treating the depth of the team as a season-long necessity, not a luxury only certain teams can access. Injuries are going to happen on every team, no matter the situation. Roles do change for the players at the bottom when 'next man up' comes calling.

Minicamp Will Not Decide Jobs, But It Can Change Evaluations

Quinn said the first thing he wants to see from players getting more reps is simple: “Alignment, assignment.” That is where these evaluations begin.



Dan Quinn’s reasoning was simple. “The difference for minicamp will be I'm really pushing some of the guys who haven't got a lot right now to see where they're at,” Quinn said. “All of us know it's not a question of if, but when you know you're going to need this type of depth.”



Quinn's point was clear: he wants this week to be about identifying who has earned a longer look, not final answers.

The Real Takeaway From Day 1

It's easy to get lost on the first day of something worth paying attention to, but even someone who wandered in off the street can now see the purpose of the Commanders' mandatory minicamp. Head coach Dan Quinn, realizing how injuries will ravage a team in late November, is focusing on depth in June. He wants to get a peek at the answers to the depth questions now rather than playing the odds months from now. He knows the Commanders do not need final answers to roster questions in June. They need a clearer snapshot of which players deserve to be tested again in a few weeks, when training camp starts.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and Philip Hughes on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.