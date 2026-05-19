Commanders Named Best Fit For Former All-Pro CB Trevon Diggs by ESPN

The Washington Commanders have dialed in on retooling their roster throughout the offseason. Following a splash in free agency, Washington found more talent in the 2026 NFL Draft, including the selections of former Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles and former Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams.

With that being said, the Commanders could still use a few more additions this summer at key positions such as wide receiver, cornerback, and safety.

Washington's struggling secondary was a point of concern last season, allowing an average of 242.5 passing yards per game, which ranked fifth-worst in the league. Despite the signings of safety Nick Cross, cornerback Amik Robertson, and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, the Commanders aren't in a position to say no if the right fit is out there.

Commanders Named Perfect Fit For Two-Time Pro Bowler, Former All-Pro

Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) participates in pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The competition at cornerback projects to be one of the more intriguing watches in training camp.

The possibility of bringing in another veteran is one to consider as there can never be enough depth.

Earlier this month, ESPN's Matt Bowen named the Commanders as the best fit for former All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs. The seventh-year defender remains a free agent at this stage after a disappointing ending in Dallas and a short stint in Green Bay.

"Washington could view Diggs as a reclamation project, helping him get back to being a true playmaker in the secondary," Bowen wrote. "He has had 20 interceptions in six NFL seasons, including a league high of 11 in 2021."

"Under new coordinator Daronte Jones, Diggs can use his man coverage traits and backfield vision to get a jump on the ball in the Commanders' pressure-heavy scheme," Bowen added. "However, he has plenty of availability concerns after spending at least a portion of the past three seasons on injured reserve."

Diggs looked to be developing into a future star when the Cowboys selected him out of Alabama in 2020. He even went on to lead the league in interceptions during his second season with the franchise, earning first-team All-Pro honors (2021) and consecutive Pro Bowl appearances (2021, 2022).

Injuries have derailed Diggs over the last three years. Months after inking a $97 million extension, he went down with a torn ACL. Since the serious injury in 2023, Diggs has only appeared in 22 regular-season games.

Last year, Diggs was limited to just eight appearances, dealing with a concussion and a knee injury. The Cowboys ultimately chose to release him before the final game of the season. Diggs resurfaced briefly with the Packers but was cut again in January.

It's been mostly quiet since then as Diggs hasn't publicly taken any free agent visits to prospective teams. He'll need to prove he's healthy and bring the right mindset to his next stop. It's worth noting that Diggs won't turn 28 until September 20.

During his six seasons at the professional level, Trevon Diggs has totaled 242 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 63 pass deflections, and 20 interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

Commanders Cornerback For The 2026-27 Season

Antonio Hamilton, 11th Season

Ahkello Witherspoon, 10th Season

Amik Robertson, 7th Season

Tre Hawkins III, 4th Season

Darius Rush, 4th Season

Mike Sainristil, 3rd Season

Trey Amos, 2nd Season

Car'lin Vigers, 2nd Season

Fred Davis III, Rookie

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