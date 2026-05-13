Ranking Every Commanders Position Group By Overall Talent and Depth

As training revs up for the 2026 season, the Washington Commanders roster looks a little different as it has undergone a major facelift in the offseason. Following the 2026 NFL Draft, highlighted by the selection of Sonny Styles with the No. 7 overall pick, Washington has been focused on a balancing act, adding veteran leadership with young talent.

Here’s how the Commanders’ position groups stack up heading into training camp.

1. Defensive Line

The defensive line remains the strongest group on the roster. Led by Daron Payne and rising defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton, Washington’s interior defensive line can create problems for opposing offenses. Veterans Javon Kinlaw and Tim Settle add quality depth, while edge rushers Charles Omenihu and Dorance Armstrong bring consistency off the edge. Rookie Joshua Josephs also gives the group another young player with upside.

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (99) | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

2. Linebacker

It's no secret that the Commanders defense struggled last season, but with its offseason additions its quickly looking to become one of the teams strengths. The addition of Sonny Styles adds athleticism and versatility, giving Washington a player who can rush the passer or drop into coverage. Alongside Frankie Luvu and Leo Chenal, the Commanders have built a linebacker unit capable of making plays all over the field.

3. Offensive Line

One main priority for Washington has been to add protection for Jayden Daniels, which is highlighted with veteran Laremy Tunsil at left tackle.

Sam Cosmi continues to develop into one of the league’s better guards, while Nick Allegretti provides stability inside. Washington also added more depth with rookie Matt Gulbin and second-year lineman Brandon Coleman, though tackle depth could still become a concern if injuries arise.

4. Running Back

The Commanders running back room brings a mix of versatility and power. Rachaad White was added in free agency and gives the offense another option out of the backfield, while Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Jerome Ford add a physical rushing presence. The depth should allow the Commanders to rotate fresh bodies throughout games.

5. Quarterback

Jayden Daniels remains the most exciting player on the roster, but the group’s ranking reflects his youth and continued development. Veteran Marcus Mariota provides reliable depth behind him. As injuries arose last season, Washington needed to add more developmental options like rookie Athan Kaliakmanis.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

6. Defensive Backs

This group is still a work in progress. Mike Sainristil and Ahkello Witherspoon headline a secondary that has talent but is still searching for a true shut down corner. At safety, Nick Cross was added and Quan Martin has shown promise but will need to take another step forward in 2026.

7. Wide Receiver

Terry McLaurin remains the clear leader of the wide receiver corps. Rookie Antonio Williams and third-year receiver Luke McCaffrey both have potential, though Washington will need them to produce consistently. Veterans Dyami Brown, Treylon Burks, and Van Jefferson provide experience, while Jaylin Lane adds another young option competing for snaps.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

A New-Look Commanders Roster

Overall, the Commanders enter the 2026 season with more depth, athleticism, and competition across the roster than they have had in recent years. While some position groups still have questions to answer, Washington appears to have built a roster capable of competing if its young talent develops quickly and key veterans stay healthy.

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