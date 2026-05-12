Commanders Have Officially Revealed New Jersey Numbers For Their Impressive Free Agency Haul

The Washington Commanders entered the offseason in need of a roster makeover. The franchise focused on reshaping the team throughout the free agency period and the 2026 NFL Draft.

Head coach Dan Quinn and his coaching staff are confident that the Commanders have added the necessary pieces to get back on track. Washington brought in reinforcements on both sides of the ball, acquiring starter-level talent and depth at various positions.

Excitement is beginning to grow once again after the franchise committed over $100 million to incoming free agents.

The premier signing was Washington prying edge rusher Odafe Oweh away from the Los Angeles Chargers with a massive four-year, $96 million contract. Oweh is expected to boost the pass-rush, recording five or more sacks in four of his five seasons at the professional level.

Oweh totaled a career-high ten sacks in 2024. However, he failed to get home in his first five games of the 2025 season, leading the Baltimore Ravens to trade him to Los Angeles. Oweh promptly racked up 7.5 sacks in his next 12 outings.

Los Angeles linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Consistency will be key for Oweh, who isn't the only new face in Washington's defensive end room, as K'Lavon Chaisson and Charles Omenihu have also inked free agent deals.

Outside of Oweh, cornerback Amik Robertson figures to step into an immediate starting role for the Commanders. Robertson is coming off a career year in Detroit, totaling 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 12 pass deflections, and an interception in 17 appearances.

Linebacker Leo Chenal is another signing to be optimistic about. An elite athlete, Chenal should help the Commanders turn around the middle of the defense. He also brings a winning pedigree, having won a pair of Super Bowl titles with the Kansas City Chiefs.

With buzz building, the Commanders have revealed the jersey numbers of 13 more newcomers.

Numbers For The Washington Commanders' 2026 Free Agent Signings

No. 1 - Rachaad White, Running Back

No. 2 - Amik Robertson, Cornerback

No. 6 - Dyami Brown, Wide Receiver

No. 12 - Van Jefferson, Wide Receiver

No. 24 - Ahkello Witherspoon, Cornerback

No. 25 - Nick Cross, Safety

No. 34 - Jerome Ford, Running Back

No. 45 - K'Lavon Chaisson, Outside Linebacker

No. 54 - Leo Chenal, Linebacker

No. 85 - Chig Okonkwo, Tight End

No. 90 - Charles Omenihu, Defensive End

No. 97 - Tim Settle, Defensive Tackle

No. 98 - Odafe Oweh, Outside Linebacker

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