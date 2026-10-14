Commanders News: 49ers Face Two Setbacks Before Monday Night; Washington Signs RB | Burgundy Roundup

Washington signs Devin Neal as the 49ers face injury and suspension concerns. Plus, Dan Quinn's response to the Giants tie and the latest Commanders news. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

- Washington signed former New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal to its practice squad Tuesday. The 2025 fifth-round pick appeared in 10 games last season, rushing for 206 yards and two touchdowns. With Robert Henry Jr. now in Seattle and Kaytron Allen in Miami, Neal gives the Commanders another developmental option in the backfield.



- The undefeated 49ers are dealing with significant receiver injuries, including Deebo Samuel's hamstring injury, which Kyle Shanahan said will cost him time. Meanwhile, linebacker Dre Greenlaw was suspended for one game following an incident against Seattle. Greenlaw appealed the decision, but lost, meaning he will be unavailable against Washington.

Deebo Samuel went down with an apparent hamstring injury and lost the ball in the process.



Samuel is undergoing further evaluation on the sideline and has been ruled OUT for the remainder of the game.



(🎥: NFL on FOX) pic.twitter.com/sqyfDLZlMk — Football Forever (@fballforeverhq) October 11, 2026

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s appeal of his one game suspension was denied. He will miss Monday night’s game against Washington. pic.twitter.com/tnWIDE8qRW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2026

- Monday brought Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn to the microphone to discuss several topics, including the failed overtime sequence he took responsibility for. Quinn said he was furious with the entire staff, including himself, and with how the players executed. "Yesterday's ending was the biggest example, but we've got a lot of s**t to clean up on from yesterday's game."



- With the way that game ended Sunday, everybody from Magic Johnson's bot-like Twitter/X profile to the Washington Post was a critic in the moment. The Post's column examined accountability under Quinn as the team now stands at 1-3-1 and will play the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 6.



- Quinn told everyone that Javontae Jean-Baptiste suffered a pectoral injury against New York, an injury he's dealt with in the past that cost him field time. With Charles Omenihu sidelined with an ankle injury, Washington has another concern along its defensive front heading into Monday night's game against San Francisco.

Commanders News From the Day

The Washington Commanders got several key players back, including Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin, Sam Cosmi, and Rachaad White, for their game against the New York Giants this past weekend. Those returns meant some other players saw their roles diminish as they got fewer opportunities.



Keep in mind this post is about players moving in a better or worse direction this season, not just what happened in Sunday's game. Washington had one of the most disappointing game endings in recent memory, but that doesn't mean everyone's stock went down with it.

The Commanders also worked out TE Quentin Moore, an UDFA signed by Washington after this year's draft. https://t.co/ol9gY3Vb5r — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) October 13, 2026

The Washington Commanders had a tough week, falling from up 14 in the fourth quarter, letting the game slip away, and ending in a 27-27 overtime tie.



That performance didn't do Washington any favors with the national media, either, as eight of the nine power rankings we track each week have the Commanders sitting between No. 25 and No. 28.

"First name Sonny, last name Styles!"@SonnyStyles_ was EVERYWHERE on Sunday for the @Commanders pic.twitter.com/gAX3YSm9Ir — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) October 13, 2026

"Jayden Daniels probably cost my man Dan Quinn his job, to be honest with you," Parsons said on his podcast, "The Edge with Micah Parsons."



"I'm a defensive player, and this s---'s programmed to me. I even know what to do in those situations," Parsons said, adding that Daniels, who is in his third NFL season, has no excuse not to know how to operate in that scenario. "And mind you, it'd be different if Jayden Daniels was a rookie. This is your third year. This is your third year. You've been to the NFC Championship Game. You've been in big moments before."

The Washington Commanders entered Week 5 knowing they needed to get their tight ends more involved in the offense, especially Chig Okonkwo, who returned in Week 4. Okonkwo caught four passes for 21 yards in two appearances before Sunday, then caught four passes for 60 yards against the New York Giants.

Daniels was all of that against the Giants, accounting for 302 total yards and two touchdowns. His first pass of the day was an 11-yard completion to Chig Okonkwo, and he found the tight end again two plays later for a 23-yard gain, setting up Jacory Croskey-Merritt's 33-yard rushing score.



Daniels was most impactful on the ground, and the Giants had few answers for him when he got into the open field. He went untouched up the middle of the Giants' defense, outrunning every defender on his way to a 38-yard rushing touchdown -- his first of the season and the longest of his career. He did it again on the Commanders' following drive, turning a third-and-2 into a 26-yard score.



Daniels is now tied with Sammy Baugh for most all-time rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in franchise history and the first Washington quarterback to rush for nine rushing touchdowns within the first three seasons of their career.

The most critical/important play of the 4th quarter was Isaiah Likely's TD. Never in my life have I seen the most important player on an opposing team's offense get 13 free yards!! On a 4th and 7!! Never in my life bruh, I swear. pic.twitter.com/Pofpz18NcV — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) October 12, 2026

After effectively limiting Jameis Winston to 7-of-16 for 72 passing yards and 0 TDs in the first half, Daronte Jones’ defense came apart in the second half once again, as Winston went 13-for-17 for 141 passing yards and 2 TDs in the fourth quarter. At one point, Daronte Jones had Daron Payne dropping into coverage. Fans will also note how far off the line of scrimmage the secondary was on the play, and Isiah Likely is given ten free yards in the red zone. The team’s annual struggles to cover tight ends continue, as Isaiah Likely hauled in 11 receptions for 94 yards and two TDs.

Podcasts

Second Thoughts on the Giants Game | John Keim Report

John gives his second thoughts following Washington's embarrassing 27-27 tie to the New York Giants. John discusses yes...that play, as well as the second half struggles for the defense and more.

Quinn Reveals Play + Cooley - The Sheehan Show

Kevin opened with much more on the end-of-game debacle yesterday. Dan Quinn revealed more about what the plan/play was with fifty seconds left. Chris Cooley jumped on and shared some of his thoughts on the fiasco while also recapping Jayden Daniels' overall performance.

Episode 1,430 - Discussion of Dan Quinn's Monday presser.



Sunday was six years to the day of Quinn being fired by Atlanta. How likely is another in-season firing?



Quinn takes blame for end-of-game debacle, but highlights execution - not the play call.https://t.co/noZviU2se3 — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) October 13, 2026

Throwback

October 13, 1974#HTTR #Dolphins

Sonny Jurgensen throws the winning touchdown to Larry Smith with less than :20 left

20-17 #HTTR pic.twitter.com/JjMNgto86a — Old Time Football 🏈 (@Ol_TimeFootball) October 13, 2026

Interviews

Former HC Rex Ryan reiterating my number one point. pic.twitter.com/qLi6d08rv5 — Grant Paulsen (@GrantPaulsen) October 12, 2026

“If I were a Commanders fan, I would never look at Jayden Daniels the same way... I do not think this defines him, but I am telling you for me, it would take a Magic Johnson-like rest of 80s for me to fully trust him in situational game management.”@getnickwright explains: pic.twitter.com/w3Bo6H2Wpo — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 12, 2026

Sunday was a tough one for the Commanders - but for fans looking for positives:



Jayden Daniels came back.

Terry McLaurin suited up.

Chig Okonkwo broke out. pic.twitter.com/tZOYyJ6UYS — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) October 12, 2026

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