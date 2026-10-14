Commanders News: 49ers Face Two Setbacks Before Monday Night; Washington Signs RB | Burgundy Roundup
In this story:
- Washington signed former New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal to its practice squad Tuesday. The 2025 fifth-round pick appeared in 10 games last season, rushing for 206 yards and two touchdowns. With Robert Henry Jr. now in Seattle and Kaytron Allen in Miami, Neal gives the Commanders another developmental option in the backfield.
- The undefeated 49ers are dealing with significant receiver injuries, including Deebo Samuel's hamstring injury, which Kyle Shanahan said will cost him time. Meanwhile, linebacker Dre Greenlaw was suspended for one game following an incident against Seattle. Greenlaw appealed the decision, but lost, meaning he will be unavailable against Washington.
- Monday brought Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn to the microphone to discuss several topics, including the failed overtime sequence he took responsibility for. Quinn said he was furious with the entire staff, including himself, and with how the players executed. "Yesterday's ending was the biggest example, but we've got a lot of s**t to clean up on from yesterday's game."
- With the way that game ended Sunday, everybody from Magic Johnson's bot-like Twitter/X profile to the Washington Post was a critic in the moment. The Post's column examined accountability under Quinn as the team now stands at 1-3-1 and will play the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 6.
- Quinn told everyone that Javontae Jean-Baptiste suffered a pectoral injury against New York, an injury he's dealt with in the past that cost him field time. With Charles Omenihu sidelined with an ankle injury, Washington has another concern along its defensive front heading into Monday night's game against San Francisco.
Commanders News From the Day
Commanders Stock Report: Jayden Daniels' Playmaking Shines While Dan Quinn’s Stock Keeps Falling
The Washington Commanders got several key players back, including Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin, Sam Cosmi, and Rachaad White, for their game against the New York Giants this past weekend. Those returns meant some other players saw their roles diminish as they got fewer opportunities.
Keep in mind this post is about players moving in a better or worse direction this season, not just what happened in Sunday's game. Washington had one of the most disappointing game endings in recent memory, but that doesn't mean everyone's stock went down with it.
Commanders Power Rankings Show a Troubling Consensus After Giants Tie
The Washington Commanders had a tough week, falling from up 14 in the fourth quarter, letting the game slip away, and ending in a 27-27 overtime tie.
That performance didn't do Washington any favors with the national media, either, as eight of the nine power rankings we track each week have the Commanders sitting between No. 25 and No. 28.
Micah Parsons: 'Jayden Daniels probably cost my man Dan Quinn his job'
"Jayden Daniels probably cost my man Dan Quinn his job, to be honest with you," Parsons said on his podcast, "The Edge with Micah Parsons."
"I'm a defensive player, and this s---'s programmed to me. I even know what to do in those situations," Parsons said, adding that Daniels, who is in his third NFL season, has no excuse not to know how to operate in that scenario. "And mind you, it'd be different if Jayden Daniels was a rookie. This is your third year. This is your third year. You've been to the NFC Championship Game. You've been in big moments before."
Chig Okonkwo Can’t Be a Second-Half Afterthought for Washington — Commanders Daily
The Washington Commanders entered Week 5 knowing they needed to get their tight ends more involved in the offense, especially Chig Okonkwo, who returned in Week 4. Okonkwo caught four passes for 21 yards in two appearances before Sunday, then caught four passes for 60 yards against the New York Giants.
Jayden Daniels looked like himself in return
Daniels was all of that against the Giants, accounting for 302 total yards and two touchdowns. His first pass of the day was an 11-yard completion to Chig Okonkwo, and he found the tight end again two plays later for a 23-yard gain, setting up Jacory Croskey-Merritt's 33-yard rushing score.
Daniels was most impactful on the ground, and the Giants had few answers for him when he got into the open field. He went untouched up the middle of the Giants' defense, outrunning every defender on his way to a 38-yard rushing touchdown -- his first of the season and the longest of his career. He did it again on the Commanders' following drive, turning a third-and-2 into a 26-yard score.
Daniels is now tied with Sammy Baugh for most all-time rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in franchise history and the first Washington quarterback to rush for nine rushing touchdowns within the first three seasons of their career.
Washington Commanders Whiteboard: Notes and observations from Week 5
After effectively limiting Jameis Winston to 7-of-16 for 72 passing yards and 0 TDs in the first half, Daronte Jones’ defense came apart in the second half once again, as Winston went 13-for-17 for 141 passing yards and 2 TDs in the fourth quarter. At one point, Daronte Jones had Daron Payne dropping into coverage. Fans will also note how far off the line of scrimmage the secondary was on the play, and Isiah Likely is given ten free yards in the red zone. The team’s annual struggles to cover tight ends continue, as Isaiah Likely hauled in 11 receptions for 94 yards and two TDs.
Podcasts
Second Thoughts on the Giants Game | John Keim Report
John gives his second thoughts following Washington's embarrassing 27-27 tie to the New York Giants. John discusses yes...that play, as well as the second half struggles for the defense and more.
Quinn Reveals Play + Cooley - The Sheehan Show
Kevin opened with much more on the end-of-game debacle yesterday. Dan Quinn revealed more about what the plan/play was with fifty seconds left. Chris Cooley jumped on and shared some of his thoughts on the fiasco while also recapping Jayden Daniels' overall performance.
Throwback
Interviews
The HTTR4LIFE Mailbag
Don't forget to send your mailbag questions to: hailbng+si@gmail.com
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Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.comFollow NFLFanzone