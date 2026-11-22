Dan Quinn may use Washington’s no-huddle against the Bengals. Cincinnati is drilling Burrow’s protections, with Daronte Jones on the opening slide. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Need to Know

In today's Burgundy Roundup, Washington may return to the tempo it used against New York. Cincinnati is preparing for Daronte Jones’ pressure, and Joe Burrow has another way to test the secondary.



- The no-huddle was part of Washington’s plan early against the Giants. The Commanders kept the same personnel on the field, which Dan Quinn said helped the offense find a rhythm. “I do think it's a weapon worth doing,” Quinn said Saturday. If Jayden Daniels gets the offense moving Monday night, that tempo could keep Cincinnati from changing personnel between snaps. Quinn didn't say how often Washington might use it.



- Quinn also explained the on-and-off practice schedule for Treylon Burks. Washington wanted to give his foot time to recover between workdays, and the speed Quinn saw Saturday told him Burks was moving the way he needed to.



- Cincinnati opened its pass-protection meeting this week with Daronte Jones on the first slide. Running backs coach Justin Hill led the meeting, about three-quarters of which dealt with third down. Quarterbacks coach Brad Kragthorpe coordinates the broader third-down plan, but Joe Burrow and center Ted Karras have to identify Washington’s front and make the calls on the field. The backs and linemen need to hear the same thing. One missed call could leave a defender unblocked with a clean path to hitting Burrow.



- Sonny Styles said earlier this week he wants Northwest Stadium loud on third down because noise can interfere with an opponent’s snap count. Frankie Luvu said he wants Cincinnati operating in a chaotic environment. The Bengals have spent the week working on their protection calls; Washington’s crowd can make those calls harder to hear when Burrow gets to the line.



- The Bengals scored four passing touchdowns in the red zone against Pittsburgh, and Mike Gesicki said three came on scramble drills. Bengals passing game coordinator Justin Rascati puts together Cincinnati’s red-zone package, but Washington’s defenders will also have to cover the part of a play that happens after the first route breaks down. A defender who thinks the route is covered still has work to do.



- Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase both have records in reach. Four total touchdowns on Monday would make Burrow the first quarterback with at least four in six straight games. Chase needs 122 receiving yards to reach 1,000 for a sixth consecutive season.



- Drew Stevens is working on dropping kickoffs inside the 5 so Washington’s coverage unit gets a chance to make a tackle. “We like covering kicks,” Quinn said. Stevens has the leg to reach the end zone; Quinn wants to improve the placement.



- Assistant wide receivers/returners coach Andre Coleman reviews unusual league situations with Washington’s returners each week, Quinn said. That preparation showed up against the Giants when Luke McCaffrey stood out of bounds and touched a live kickoff. The Giants were penalized for kicking out of bounds, and Washington started at its 40.



- Dallas will have Mike Pettine calling its defense against Tennessee on Sunday, his first time calling a game since 2020. Christian Parker remains the defensive coordinator. The change comes after the Cowboys gave up 584 yards and 46 points to San Francisco. For what the rest of Sunday’s NFC East games could mean to Washington, Henry Brown has the rooting guide.

Commanders News and Film

The Washington Commanders released their final Week 11 injury report on Saturday afternoon. The biggest news is that Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt (groin), Lucas Patrick (concussion), Amik Robertson (ankle), and Rachaad White (heel) are all questionable. Three pieces of vital information are still to be determined, as Robertson was injured on the final sequence Friday, didn't practice Saturday, and while the team did not rule him out, they're going to wait to decide. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn named Lucas Patrick the starter for Monday's game despite his game designation, and Rachaad White's heel is something to watch.

@gregcosell breaks down how the Commanders scheme their post-cross play action concept to manipulate the defense.#RaiseHail vs #RuleTheJungle



Live on ESPN2 & Streaming on NFL Network & ESPN+@gregcosell | @DariusJButler | Sal Paolantonio! pic.twitter.com/nieZX09JoC — NFL Matchup on ESPN (@NFLMatchup) November 21, 2026

Brown ranks third on the Bengals in receptions, behind Chase and Higgins. His 47 catches have produced 246 yards and two touchdowns, an average of 5.2 yards per reception. He also leads Cincinnati with 441 rushing yards. Washington has to account for him whether Burrow hands him the ball or drops back to pass.

Events DC, the city’s official convention and sports authority, confirmed to WUSA9 that it bid to host the 2032-36 men’s Final Four. Team sources familiar with the process said the Washington Commanders and the District were part of that effort.



But when the NCAA named its seven finalists last month, D.C. wasn’t on the list. Kansas City and Denver were, even though their new stadiums are scheduled to open in 2031, a year after the stadium at RFK. Cleveland, whose new dome opens in 2029, was also left off.



Host cities estimate a single Final Four brings in more than $100 million in visitor spending, though economists caution those figures can vary.

I asked Blough about them struggling to get in the endzone from the 1-yard line twice before this play. His response on what could have happened next:



"Whether we'd have gone for it or not, had that ball gone incomplete, we'll never know." https://t.co/UzaJFrUN4i — Martenzie Johnson (@10zJohnson) November 21, 2026

The Washington Commanders are excused from playing this Sunday for a second straight week after beating the New York Giants 24-21 on November 12. With a potential third win in four weeks awaiting Washington on Monday night, Burgundy and Gold fans can spend Sunday watching the rest of the NFC East before the Commanders get their chance to move up.

Asked Thursday if Williams should get the ball more, Quinn pointed to when those chances come. “Yeah, not only on third downs, but on early downs, too.” He said the break before Monday’s game against Cincinnati gave the staff time to ask, “What unique things does he bring and how do we feature him compared to other players?”

“He had a good last visit” with his doctor, Quinn said. “They’ll progress into the next phase, which is the beginning of the strength portion. So, that’s some good news. … But as far as looking away weeks from now, I think that’s too early to call.”



Tunsil isn’t expected to return by the end of the regular season, according to a person familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal team matters. Tunsil could play if the Commanders go on a playoff run, but his chances of taking the field this season were described as “very slim.”

HC Dan Quinn Previews Primetime Bengals Vs. Commanders Game | Washington Commanders | The Gameplan

Podcasts

Five Thoughts: On Jayden Daniels' breakout game, Drew Stevens icy veins, the run game and more

John gives his five thoughts ahead of Washington's Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. He discusses Jayden Daniels' breakout game back in 2024, the impact of Drew Stevens' and more. Hear from Nick Allegretti, Drew Stevens, and Ben Sinnott.

Bill is due - Last Man Standig

Commanders insider Ben Standig previews Washington’s MNF clash against Cincinnati. What does Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt's expected return men for the offense. Amik Robertson is the injured player to watch. Battle of LSU quarterbacks. And, hear LB Sonny Styles' media scrum this week

Interviews

LIVE: HC Dan Quinn Speaks To The Media After Practice | Washington Commanders

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