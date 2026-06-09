Commanders OTAs: Key Takeaways, Quotes, and Clips From June 9 - The Ashburn Notebook
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Below is a collection of tweets, videos, and quotes from various beat reporters with boots on the ground in Ashburn, Virginia, today for Commanders OTAs. You can find the full list of Commanders Beat Writers on X.
The Washington Commanders were back at it Tuesday in Ashburn, Virginia, as the team held its last media-open OTA session of the year. Only one player wasn't in attendance, left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Several players worked on a side field, including WRs Terry McLaurin and Antonio Williams, who were running drills half-speed, and RB Jacory 'Bill' Croskey-Merritt, who has been on a side field for all three open sessions now.
Commanders Interviews 6-9-2026
Clips & Highlights From Commanders OTA Practice 6-9-2026
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Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.comFollow NFLFanzone