Below is a collection of tweets, videos, and quotes from various beat reporters with boots on the ground in Ashburn, Virginia, today for Commanders OTAs. You can find the full list of Commanders Beat Writers on X.

The Washington Commanders were back at it Tuesday in Ashburn, Virginia, as the team held its last media-open OTA session of the year. Only one player wasn't in attendance, left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Several players worked on a side field, including WRs Terry McLaurin and Antonio Williams, who were running drills half-speed, and RB Jacory 'Bill' Croskey-Merritt, who has been on a side field for all three open sessions now.

Commanders Interviews 6-9-2026

LIVE: DC Daronte Jones speaks to the media before today's OTA https://t.co/XEz2fcmS3c — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 9, 2026

LIVE: HC Dan Quinn speaks to the media before today's OTA https://t.co/zKtXXNK8Bj — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 9, 2026

LIVE: P Tress Way speaks to the media after today's OTA https://t.co/nCSjp4FE9u — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 9, 2026

LIVE: OL Nick Allegretti speaks to the media after today's OTA https://t.co/hbT823TdcG — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 9, 2026

LIVE: OLB Frankie Luvu speaks to the media after today's OTA https://t.co/dGeG7fFBU2 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 9, 2026

LIVE: RB Rachaad White speaks to the media after today's OTA https://t.co/uvhOD3nwPm — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 9, 2026

Clips & Highlights From Commanders OTA Practice 6-9-2026

Commanders QB coach DJ Williams getting drills setup pic.twitter.com/6NjG03B5rY — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 9, 2026

Jayden Daniels GoPro era continues pic.twitter.com/0dw5igTJ7r — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 9, 2026

Running back drills for the Commanders pic.twitter.com/5k0OBdsuDq — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 9, 2026

OL working on batting down batted passes … to be honest I’d rather see them catching em, tucking it and taking it to the house! pic.twitter.com/d5eatcPAH0 — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) June 9, 2026

Offensive line hitting each other pic.twitter.com/bRgjVVDYuA — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 9, 2026

Jayden Daniels showing off the footwork pic.twitter.com/H3LnwcI2jO — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 9, 2026

Forks up! Arizona St. teammates Jayden Daniels and Rachaad White reunited again pic.twitter.com/5qPWTLozVM — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 9, 2026

OC David Blough among the #Commanders coaches taking whacks at the WRS in a ball protection drill at today's OTA session@JPFinlayNBCS @MlinaresDC #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/558mEXlJrY — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) June 9, 2026

The Commanders wide receiver group putting in the work pic.twitter.com/2gBPiOpB9J — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 9, 2026

Getting Chiggy with it in Ashburn pic.twitter.com/n2P9lF08fd — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 9, 2026

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, wearing his jersey, continues to work on the side field during OTA. Been the case during all three open sessions. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 9, 2026

Terry McLaurin not participating in OTAs today. Watching team drills from the sideline. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 9, 2026

Get used to seeing this a lot this season.



Commanders RB Rachaad White catching passes out of the backfield. pic.twitter.com/kS8krQazZo — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 9, 2026

Jayden to Chig pic.twitter.com/c7CyCWt7b5 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 9, 2026

Jayden Daniels dodging pads in the pocket pic.twitter.com/NiqjjUracy — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 9, 2026

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