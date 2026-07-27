Commanders Part Ways With Tight Ends Coach Following Reported DWI Arrest

The Washington Commanders made an unexpected coaching change Monday morning, announcing that tight ends coach Ben Steele was no longer with the organization.



The team's statement said, "We are parting ways with tight ends coach Ben Steele. The team will have no further comment at this time."



According to Virginia court records, Steele was arrested June 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala reported. Steele also faces charges for refusing a blood or breath test and obstructing or resisting an officer without force. The Commanders have not said publicly whether the arrest was connected to Monday’s decision.



Steele's departure comes five months after the team made his hiring official, before he coached his first training camp practice. The timing of the move will raise questions that Commanders head coach Dan Quinn will have to address this week with reporters, as Washington's first practice is Wednesday.

According to Virginia court records, Steele was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on June 7. He faces additional charges for refusing blood/breath test and obstructing or resisting an officer without force.https://t.co/RTtuRm8d19 https://t.co/9Xa0RyOZJ0 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 27, 2026

Commanders Make Sudden Change Before Camp Opens

Steele spent the last three seasons as the Arizona Cardinals’ tight ends coach. He has had previous stops with the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his NFL coaching career.



Steele and Dan Quinn spent time together in Atlanta when he was an offensive assistant on Quinn's staff.



Veterans are scheduled to report Tuesday, with the team's first practice sessions coming in the following days. Washington has not announced who will oversee the tight ends when the team begins practicing Wednesday, but a source confirmed that Wes Welker coached the Commanders' tight ends during minicamp while Ben Steele was on leave.



We will update this post with more information as it becomes available.