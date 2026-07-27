Commanders’ Quiet QB Battle Could Shape Future Behind Jayden Daniels

Very few things in life are certain: death, taxes, and, for the sake of this conversation, Jayden Daniels' status as Washington's starting quarterback. There is no quarterback controversy in Washington, and no reason to manufacture one. Daniels is the starter, and Marcus Mariota is the backup, and neither job is in real jeopardy of changing hands.



The real quarterback competition is taking place further down the depth chart between rookie Athan Kaliakmanis and Sam Hartman. Both players will soon be battling it out, trying to convince the Commanders' coaching staff they should remain part of the franchise's plan behind Daniels.



This competition is easy to overlook, given that the man who wins this role will likely spend the entire season inactive or on the practice squad. But at the same time, it should be noted that Washington intentionally created this competition by using a draft pick on Kaliakmanis.

Washington Created This Competition for a Reason

Can’t wait to watch Athan KaliakManis play again pic.twitter.com/M3NmAI1USV — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) May 15, 2025

Sam Hartman has spent the last two seasons as the developmental quarterback within Washington's organization. When Washington selected Kaliakmanis with the No. 223 pick in April's NFL Draft, the team already knew the move would create a direct challenge to the bottom of the quarterback room. While Daniels and Mariota are established in their roles on the team, Hartman is not.



Kaliakmanis made 42 starts in college, throwing for 8,604 yards and 55 touchdowns, but still needs more work despite finishing his last year at Rutgers with career highs in completion percentage, passing yards, and touchdowns. His draft position will give Kaliakmanis an opportunity, but it will not automatically secure him the job.



After the draft, Commanders assistant general manager Lance Newmark made it clear Kaliakmanis was not selected simply to provide another arm during the offseason.

“If you see developmental qualities and how that might create competition and make [the rest of] the people in the room even better, he just made sense on a lot of levels for us. So, we’re excited to add [him].” via Lance Newmark

Sam Hartman Has Experience but Little Security

Aug 23, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman (15) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hartman has been with Washington since the team signed him as an undrafted free agent coming out of Notre Dame in 2024. He knows the building, many members of the staff, and what they expect from players during an NFL season. He has also survived multiple roster moves that ended with him returning to the team's practice squad. While familiarity is Hartman's biggest advantage, he still has yet to establish himself as someone the Commanders must protect in roster moves.



For example, Hartman did not win the QB3 role outright last preseason, committing three turnovers in the finale before Washington cut both him and Josh Johnson. That means he will enter camp this summer as the incumbent third quarterback in the weakest sense, trying to learn a new system. He has received time to develop, but the Commanders drafting another quarterback shows his place within the organization was far from secure.

Athan Kaliakmanis Brings the Greater Unknown

Commanders fans,



Meet the Baklava Bomber, quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis! pic.twitter.com/8y0FvQ0uiM — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) May 8, 2026

Kaliakmanis offers Washington a fresh start with a player they are now invested in who has extensive college starting experience. The potential to develop him without rushing is tempting, especially if they can tuck him away on the roster somewhere like the practice squad.



It is important to remember that, like any other NFL rookie, Kaliakmanis will experience growing pains while learning an NFL offense for the first time.



Hartman and Kaliakmanis split the depth work during minicamp.

Athan Kaliakmanis and Sam Hartman took all the snaps. It was a solid day for both quarterbacks, as they combined for just five incompletions, three touchdowns and one interception. The pick came near the end of practice during the final drill of the day. Darius Rush jumped a pass from Kaliakmanis and ran it back for a score. via Commanders.com

What Will Actually Decide Washington’s QB3 Battle

Winning the QB3 battle will come down to which player has the firmest grasp of new offensive coordinator David Blough's scheme. Beyond learning the new offense, limiting turnovers has to be key in this competition. This will be true in camp and preseason.



While Hartman may enter camp as the more familiar option, Kaliakmanis may offer developmental upside. The staff will have to determine whether they prefer going with what the team has developed the last two years or the one it believes could grow into QB2 later.

The Winner May Not Make the 53

Jun 8, 2023; Ashburn, Virginia, USA; Washington Commanders players' helmets rest on the field during day three of minicamp at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park, held inside the training bubble due to poor air quality from Canadian wildfire smoke in Ashburn. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The winner of this battle will likely not see an immediate spot on the 53-man roster, and barring a complete disaster, neither quarterback should see meaningful action this season. That does not make the competition meaningless. Washington is trying to decide which player deserves the next year of development and, possibly, the first chance to become Daniels’ long-term backup once Mariota is no longer in the picture.

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