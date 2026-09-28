Commanders Pressers: Everything Dan Quinn Said After Commanders’ First Win vs. Seahawks

The Washington Commanders finally got the result they needed, beating Seattle in a game that required contributions from the whole roster. Dan Quinn discussed Marcus Mariota, the defense’s takeaways, Kain Medrano's breakout, Amik Robertson, and the injuries that came out of the win.

Opening statement



“All right, what's up, everybody? First, let's start with an update on Leo. He's at the hospital. He does have feeling in his extremities, undergoing further testing as we go through tonight. But we're definitely thinking of him. He's a great teammate. We love him. So anytime a guy gets banged up like that, you're just thinking of him and pulling for him as much as you can. Additionally, Percy Butler is in the concussion protocol. So I'll give you updates once I know more on that. As we get started about the game, just first, I thought this is a day to give a shout-out to the fans. I felt their energy, home opener, to feel all of that. And then, like, as a tribute for the families of Sonny and for Monty, and us to be a part of that win for them, I hope their families feel that for all they've done for the organization. So it meant a lot to get a win for them. So why don't we open up to you guys and we can get started on the game.” Pasted text



What is the significance of this win in your mind? After two losses, with the way the defense played and the injuries you guys have dealt with, just how important was this?



“Yeah, I think it was important. I don't want to undercut that. When you're in a hole, and you want to fight back to go, I like the practice that the team put together, but it was going to take some resiliency. We knew this was going to be a slugfest and we felt that going into it. But for quite a while we've got a wall, big wall outside my office, for takeaways. And so for two weeks it has been empty and devastatingly empty. And so to have some that get filled up onto that was a big deal. And with the Leo injury and Kain stepping into that space and having an interception like that was a big deal, when you step up and deliver for the guys. And so at the end of it, I thought when it came time to the winning-time spaces for Kain and for Marcus, we gave both of them game balls tonight just for that performance and knowing, man, this is the time we got to deliver for the guys. But honestly, I felt energy from the captains first, from Terry and Revo and others into the game. I think that was a big piece of it, too. They've got some really excellent leaders here.”



You guys made a personnel change at corner, with [unclear] starting and Fabian getting some time at corner. How did you think that unit overall, and the defense as a whole, played tonight?



“Yeah, I like the fact that we got some takeaways and, again, I felt strong in the run game into that spot. We've got plenty to clean up in that space. I will have a better assessment on that tomorrow. But going into it, I thought that was the right play of how to go. I thought Darnold made, honestly, some good throws outside the pocket. If we'd get him off the spot, we'd get him. And I thought, man, he played a really good game, too. So I've got to tip my hat to them for a guy who hadn't been in in a couple weeks, to him to hit some throws on the run. Like, I thought I can live with the — you've heard me say it before — the good throw, the good coverage, and he puts it in the right spot. Like the one to JSN for the touchdown, low inside. That's a hard play to defend. So we'll continue to tweak anything that we have to. We did have some injuries tonight, and so we'll get a better assessment on that. But I liked, early on especially on third down, what we had and how it would go would be big.”



What did you think of Kain's play? What did you see in real time?



“Yeah, I didn't have a great space, other than I felt the catch in that part. He's got great hands. He's got background as a receiver, DB in that spot, so he's always somebody that we thought is on the ball. And then when he can deliver for the guys, that's a big deal. So he had actually punched one out earlier this week in practice, and we were kind of making a big deal about him and the ball. But to deliver on that one, that was what we needed. And I felt like the fourth-down stop in the first half, for points, and then that one obviously for points, that's probably the biggest differences in the game.”



What did you think of David's play call with Mariota keeping it on that third down?



“I thought both of them — the run to Rachaad, I thought was a big one, and then at the end, the one with Marcus keeping, I thought there was very little chance Marcus was giving that one off. He has been one of the very best that's ever done it in that space. And so we're all pumped for him. He's a rare teammate, and so that doesn't mean it all goes perfect. There was plenty of stuff for us to clean up. We had false starts and procedure issues that we have to get better at. But for him having the ball at the end, that's him and Jay. You're going to put the ball in their hands. As a coach, that's what you think.”



You guys faced these scenarios last year with all these injuries and having to replace guys. Why was this group able to emerge despite all that?



“Yeah, that's a good question, John. I would say probably the resilience part of putting them into those spaces earlier and knowing to test them to see where we're at. Kain's always been somebody that's had speed and range, and so going into it, because he's been in the system for a few years, there was a lot of confidence that he would be able to deliver into that spot. And then, like I said, at O-line we shifted around, corner we shifted around. And I think it just kind of speaks to, man, we're going to dig in as hard as we can to put the best group out there. Like O-line, same thing. How do we get our best five going?”



How do you make sure you build on this and don't make it a one-week deal?



“Yeah, I think I've liked the work that we've had. We were close, I thought, certainly in the first game and took some lessons there that are hard, and you wanted to be able to apply them. But as we're going, I think that was the sentiment in the locker room, John. There's so many things to clean up and build upon, and we certainly plan on doing that. Another home game, but a home game that you have to fly seven hours away feels not as much. But we're very excited to go play and compete again. Knowing, and for a long time I've known what we are capable of. And even though it didn't feel great over the first two weeks in terms of the result, I knew the process of this week was right. And like, as you guys know, when that part happens, you give yourself the best chance to go do that.”



Sonny has now played two games in a row without Frankie by his side and had a big impact on the game. How has he handled himself through three weeks, and how would you describe his play today?



“Yeah, you know what? There was a couple of plays, Barry, that jumped out to me. Obviously the interception, he forced a fumble, might have had two. I think he might have recovered the one in the end zone, but it might have been another one. And then the shot down the sideline in man-to-man coverage, and that's a big moment. And I think in that space, Barry, you felt speed, length, all of those things. It's a tough matchup. And so as a backer, you felt every bit of his speed onto that spot and length. And so you get beat on that, you get tried a lot. And so to see him deliver into that space. But I think more than anything, I think he's capable of producing the ball based on the speed and length. And so for that to come to fruition, I thought that was a big deal. And for a number of the rookies, this was a weekend that they had their families in. And so getting the chance to spend some time with them on Saturday for the rookies' families, and knowing Sonny's had some people here as well, it's a big deal.”

I know you live in this space where every week is Armageddon, but is there a way to quantify the difference between 1-2, with the one coming against the defending champions, and 0-3 flying seven hours to London?



“Yep. I don't know if I can quantify it, but I do know coming into this that we were going to be really tested, David. And the 0-3 test and the 2-1, 1-2 test both don't sound great on paper, but they feel a lot different. And I think we didn't need belief, but we needed to execute it and give ourselves a real good shot at it. And it wasn't perfect by any stretch. We had to overcome penalties and other things, but I think it does show some of the resolve. I'll be excited if we can get some of the players back into next week and then possibly the week after that. But for the guys that are stepping in and being able to deliver, that's a really big deal. And I think Marcus and Kain — Kain midway, but Marcus from the whole spot — that's a big deal for the team, and definitely one that we have a lot of confidence in.”



You guys have a quick turnaround before you have to head to London. What goes through the decision-making process of who you're going to bring on that trip, guys like Jayden who are rehabbing injuries and whether they're going to make that haul to London?



“Yeah, we don't head out till Tuesday. So we're going to do a big meeting tomorrow because we got some guys banged up today too, to where it's going to go. So we'll try to enjoy it for an hour or two tonight, and then Adam and I will visit again later on the way home and kind of plan it out. But not leaving until Tuesday night gives us some space to figure out how we want to go about it.”



Marcus hit a lot of different targets out there today, and Terry had a big game. What do you think was clicking for the overall receiver room?



“Yeah, one, I felt like there would be some completions that would have to have some run-after-catch moments. I thought there was probably as big as one is Stef's towards the end of the game. He's got great feel into that space where he had to get the first down, had to own those spaces. Their front has good rush, especially from the interior side, and Leonard and Byron are tough to match up as you can. But I thought spreading it out is a big deal, knowing different whether it's a keeper or a dropback or a play-pass. And so we will look back at it, and I think there's probably a play or two that we left that we think is there, but that's kind of what you want to build upon and the ups and downs of it all. I think we watch Antonio's, he'll want that one again. And in the first week he made it. So that's the life in the NFL where it gets magnified, and we've got so much confidence in him. So we'll go back in and dig for it. New challenge, new week. So we'll dig into it.”



Amik Robertson, since training camp, we've seen him stay after practice working with players a little longer, and in Weeks 1, 2 and 3 it seems he's made his presence felt. What's your insight on Amik and where do you think he is in becoming one of the leaders on this team?



“Yep. And he has established that in his own unique way. I think the thing that I think of him is, man, this is a true competitor. And in every way, at every practice and every opening that he has to kind of demonstrate that. For him coming up kind of like he did, there was a giant chip on his shoulder. And what's cool about it, it ain't never left. And so I like that about him, that through success or other things that sometimes those chips get a little smaller, and his never got smaller. And I think it speaks to the competitive nature of who he is. He's been an excellent addition to our group. K'Lavon has some of that to him. And so seeing that, I didn't see [unclear] foul that they called, and I look forward to seeing that. Back to Amik, I like the competitive nature that he brings to our team. He is one of those guys that is down for the fight, and if you're going up against it, he'd be one to pick to stand next to you.”



Football is so much about the game within the game, and I know it's a point of emphasis for you guys to go 1-0 on the little things. To see your defense generate the turnovers and takeaways, then the offense close the game out with a sustained drive, what does that say about the resolve of this team?



“Yeah, it's the habits that we're trying to produce all the time. So I can, in this specific instance, look back during the week at practice. On Thursday we do a lot of — well, all days we do some good-on-good — but in that specific instance, a two-minute that the offense had to drive down the field, they were down two to kick a field goal. And so I think Drew hit into that one, like a 50-yard game-winner. And then we went back the other way and put the ball on the 21-yard line for the defense to say, ‘You're down a touchdown, and you got to go play in the red zone and get your stops.’ And so when they did battle for it and get a stop, I think you have to stress them as much as we can. And there's, like I said, plenty of things that we want to work on, but to see those come to life and knowing, ‘This is the time to go answer the bell.’ And I thought Marcus and Rachaad were probably the cleanest examples of that when, ‘Hey man, this is the time when the game's on the line.’ And I was certainly pumped for Terry tonight, too. I thought, I know one I believe they took away on the sideline, right, where it was — I don't know if they challenged or just called it incomplete — but I just felt every bit of his intensity, willingness. He had a great block on one of the first runs, and I thought that shows his toughness with or without the ball. And he was just down for it. And so you have players like that, you want to keep digging into them.”



Washington still has plenty to clean up, but getting in the win column gives the Commanders something to build on before a quick turnaround and a trip to London.



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