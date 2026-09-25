Commanders Rookie Power Rankings Have a New No. 1 After Two Weeks

A lot has changed since we last visited the Washington Commanders Rookie Power Rankings. The last edition explicitly weighed three things: summer improvement, organizational investment, and projected importance entering the season. Two weeks into the regular season, we can now measure those projections against actual usage and production. That said, here is where the current rookie class ranks:

1. WR Antonio Williams — Previous: No. 4

Two weeks in, nobody stands out quite like Antonio Williams, who has turned his opportunities into production. Williams has been targeted seven times, catching all seven for 88 yards (12.6 per reception) and a touchdown. Pro Football Focus currently has him 17th among qualifying receivers with a 77.8 overall grade after a blistering 91.2 grade in Week 1, when he had four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. Since he was drafted, he's now gone from fighting for a roster spot to fighting for touches, and his snaps have grown from Week 1: 26 of 70 offensive snaps (37%) to Week 2: 35 of 71 (49%). It also helps that Williams won Rookie of the Week in Week 1.

Antonio Williams had the best separation score among all rookie WRs in Week 1



This kid is special. #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/sa7R6VB5RI https://t.co/EYvb59rlxo — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) September 15, 2026

2. LB Sonny Styles — Previous: No. 2

While his play has been less consistent than Williams', no other rookie carries the responsibility that Sonny Styles does on every play. Styles' duties expanded immediately after Frankie Luvu hurt his groin muscle in Week 1. He's been carrying the green-dot duties ever since. Styles played 48 of Washington's 55 defensive snaps against Philadelphia, then never left the field against Dallas, playing all 55. Through two games, he has seven combined tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, and three pressures. The early grades aren't nearly as impressive as the workload, with PFF giving Styles a 50.8 overall grade, including a 48.7 run-defense grade and 52.3 in coverage. His 64.3 pass-rush grade has been the bright spot.



That's part of what makes Styles' first two weeks interesting. Washington isn't easing the 21-year-old into the NFL and protecting him from mistakes; they're asking him to play linebacker, blitz, communicate the defense, and stay on the field. There will be rough moments as that happens, but playing every defensive snap one week after taking over the green dot tells us more about how the Commanders view Styles than any individual grade does.

Sonny Styles snaps from week 2 https://t.co/aia7AKjdaO pic.twitter.com/vGDTtn6K3S — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 21, 2026

3. K Drew Stevens — Previous: No. 1

Drew Stevens didn't necessarily do anything catastrophic to fall two spots; two rookies above him simply have stronger cases now that regular-season production is part of the equation. Stevens is 3-of-5 on field goals and 3-of-4 on extra points through two games, with a long of 55 yards. PFF has him 27th among 30 qualifying kickers with a 55.1 field-goal grade, and he's made just one of his three attempts from 50-plus yards.



Beating Jake Moody out for the job in camp was enough to put Stevens at No. 1 before the season started. Staying there will always require consistently making kicks. The leg strength hasn't disappeared, and a blocked extra point in Philadelphia isn't the same thing as simply pushing one wide, but 60 percent on field goals is enough for Williams and Styles to pass him for now.

A little kicker love today! Chatted up Commanders kicker Drew Stevens after practice.



Drew told me, "maybe people don't expect much out of a rookie, but I almost feel like I'm underperforming compared to what I would expect from myself." pic.twitter.com/n9Jx2hUH7m — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 24, 2026

4. RB Kaytron Allen — Previous: No. 5

Kaytron Allen hasn't had many opportunities, but he's done enough with them to move up one spot. Allen has carried the ball nine times for 40 yards, averaging 4.4 yards per attempt without fumbling. PFF also has him averaging 3.78 yards after contact per attempt, which fits with the physical running style that got our attention during the preseason.



The problem for Allen is that none of that has convinced Washington to expand his role yet. He played seven offensive snaps in Week 1 and only six against Dallas, leaving him firmly behind Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White on the depth chart.



Nine carries don't tell us much about what Allen can eventually become, but 40 yards on those carries is enough to keep asking what he could do with more.

Cosmi got absolutely rocked in the helmet by Kaytron Allen, his own team-mate, and instantly looked dazed.



About sums up what following this team feels like... pic.twitter.com/Lm3pO5Bvni — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 20, 2026

5. QB Athan Kaliakmanis — Previous: No. 6

Funny how quickly circumstances can change a player's importance without him doing anything on the field. Athan Kaliakmanis has played exactly zero regular-season snaps, but Jayden Daniels' elbow injury and Marcus Mariota starting against Seattle have moved the seventh-round rookie much closer to actually mattering on game day. Washington used a roster spot on three quarterbacks rather than expose Kaliakmanis to waivers after the preseason. Two weeks later, that decision looks considerably more important.



There's nothing to grade yet. Kaliakmanis hasn't thrown a regular-season pass. The difference is that he entered Week 1 as a developmental quarterback Washington hoped wouldn't play this year. With Mariota starting Sunday, he's now one play away from being needed.

6. EDGE Joshua Josephs — Previous: No. 3

Aug 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Joshua Josephs (48) fights for the fumbled ball in the end zone with Detroit Lions offensive tackle Larry Borom (79) and scores a touchdown at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joshua Josephs was one of the biggest risers this summer, but that momentum hasn't carried over into the regular season. He played 13 defensive snaps in Week 1 before that number dropped to just seven against Dallas.



Through 20 total snaps, Josephs has yet to record a pressure, while PFF has him at 51.3 overall and 51.2 as a pass rusher. That's a far cry from the player who finished his final college season with 32 pressures and a 90.6 pass-rush grade. The talent that pushed him up these rankings hasn't disappeared, but until the production or playing time follows, he can't stay near the top.

7. C Matt Gulbin — Previous: No. 8

Matt Gulbin finally got on the field against Dallas, although we're not going to pretend four offensive snaps are enough to suddenly make any declarations about his development. PFF gave him a 71.5 overall grade, with no pressures or penalties allowed, but again — we're talking about four snaps. Three came at right guard and another as an extra tight end.

8. G Tanoa Togiai — Previous: No. 7

Tanoa Togiai's biggest accomplishment remains the same one that put him on this list: making the 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie. He's been inactive for each of Washington's first two games and hasn't played a regular-season snap. Currently, he's still developing behind Sam Cosmi at right guard, but for now, everyone ahead of him has either played or moved closer to a meaningful role; that could change for Togiai in Week 3.



Two weeks into the season, these rankings already look much different than they did coming out of camp. The preseason helped these rookies earn their opportunities. What they do with them now will determine where they land next time.



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