In today’s edition: our live 2026 roster cuts tracker goes live, a complete guide to how the NFL waiver wire works, our final 53-man roster projection, trade candidates to watch ahead of the deadline, and the winners and losers from Baltimore. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Burgundy Roundup brings together the best Washington Commanders reporting, analysis, interviews, and other worthwhile reads from around the web, along with selected coverage from Commanders On SI.



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The Washington Commanders ended their 2026 preseason on a sour note in Baltimore on Friday. Now the team has shifted into evaluation mode ahead of submitting its final roster on Sunday night. With several players trying to fit in at the bottom of the roster, head coach Dan Quinn and GM Adam Peters have a difficult job ahead of them in getting the final roster down to 53.

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The Washington Commanders have to cut their roster down to 53 players by Sunday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline. That means 38 players will either be released, traded, or placed on an injury list as the team prepares for the start of the 2026 regular season, a division game against the Eagles in Philadelphia.



If a player is waived but not claimed by another team after 1 p.m. ET on Monday, they are eligible to be a part of Washington’s 16-man practice squad, though that group can reach 17 players if it includes someone from the International Pathway Program.



Whether or not a player is put on the waiver wire or becomes a free agent depends on a player’s NFL service time. Six games active in a season earns a player an accrued season. Players with at least four years of accrued NFL service time are released outright (not subject to waivers). In this case, upon release, the player’s contract ends, and he immediately becomes an unrestricted free agent who is eligible to sign with any team.



However, as described above, if a player has less than four years of service time, he is subject to waiver wire claims. Any player who is not claimed after being waived is eligible to sign wherever he’d like, including his former team’s practice squad.

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After several months of offseason programs, the draft, free agency, training camp, and now preseason, the Washington Commanders have preached competitiveness. That said, the competition for the middle to bottom of the 91-man roster came to a close last night in Baltimore. Now it's on head coach Dan Quinn and GM Adam Peters to sort through the film from the long list of players and put together a 53-man roster to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

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3. A few standouts.



Despite the issues on both sides of the ball, there were a few bright spots from players looking to get on the roster.



The first was safety Tyler Owens, who is known more as a special teams contributor but has been trying to show his value as a traditional safety. Owens plays with physicality, and he showed that off with a hit on Adam Randall near the goal line to force a second down. He also took down Rasheen Ali for a two-yard gain in the second quarter.



On offense, wide receiver Luke McCaffrey and Van Jefferson -- two players trying to make the case for the Commanders to keep seven wideouts on the roster -- each had a 17-yard pickup. McCaffrey's was the more difficult of the two, as it was thrown behind him and into traffic. McCaffrey still made the catch, though, resulting in Washington's lone first down of the first half. Jefferson's was also made in traffic, and it helped the Commanders regain 15 yards lost from penalties.

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In the NFL, roster cuts are never as simple as who stays and who goes. In some circumstances, swapping players between teams benefits both sides. One player may not be good enough to be in the top linebackers for one team, but he might represent enough value to another team to bring a draft pick for a player who was going to get cut. In Washington's situation, perhaps they could find better interior offensive line depth. The team is currently desperate for it. Washington GM Adam Peters' biggest obstacle here will be identifying which bubble players are worth shopping.

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Julian Good-Jones - Commanders OL



Can we just stop with this already?







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