Everything Dan Quinn Said After Commanders’ Preseason Finale vs. Ravens

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke with reporters after the team's final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Commanders sat 41 players for the preseason finale, then were outgained 456 yards to 177 as the Ravens showed they clearly have the deeper roster.



Below are Quinn's comments from the press conference. The team will now shift to trimming the roster from 91 players to 53 by 6 p.m. ET Sunday.

Opening statement



“What makes this even harder is knowing what the next couple days look like and making tough decisions with AP that's best for our team without losing sight of the weight of it. And it's a big deal. So, that's what the next couple days for us will look like, going through the roster. Obviously, we've got all of camp to go through the evaluation and get to where we're at. But it's a big deal. But I was definitely not pleased with what we saw tonight, for sure.”



What disappointed you most about the performance tonight?



“I just thought, man, we looked just without a lot of energy and juice to go for it right from the long drive start, turned it over, didn't get going. So, I just thought we looked without the energy and the speed to go finish on it. And that's what I saw a lot of tonight, Nikki. I didn't see just urgency of sprinting and coming off the ball and flying. And so, I wanted to see more of that for sure.”



Outside of tonight's game, how do you feel overall about the camp these players put together?



“Yeah. I honestly thought these guys have thrown a really good camp. And we talked all the way back, I think from the very beginning, could they come in in just ridiculously good shape? And they did that. So, it was a tough camp, and that was by intention, knowing the way we want to start, having the resiliency early on. And even going through some of the bumps and bruises of those strains that go in — not counting LT or Johnny, I'm talking about normal training camp issues. But I loved the competition that they did. I loved kind of the connection that the team has built, and that's what makes the next couple days difficult into that spot. But we got a lot of reps, a lot of competition at a number of spots, and so I'm pleased with the camp. I'm not pleased with this being the exclamation at the end of camp because tonight was not indicative of what many of you have seen over the last six weeks. So, that pissed me off, to be quite honest. But they've really thrown themselves a hell of a camp. That's why I was disappointed to have the finish like tonight.”



You've preached so much about competition throughout camp. Even though many of the players who played tonight may not be on the roster, does a performance like this still bother you on a larger level?



“Yes. And I think that's the underlying theme of who we want to be and relentlessly competing. And they just looked like they didn't have anything to throw into the pile for John. And so, that's disappointing to me because I was proud of the camp that these guys have thrown. There's a lot of guys that are in great shape, good timing, good space to hit. And so, to see sloppy play, that was disappointing.”



With roster decisions coming Sunday, how do you balance the body of work from training camp against a poor performance in the final preseason game?



“Yeah, you want to look at the entire body of work for every player — where they're at, what they've done. You see players develop even during camp, and the first one that comes to mind is probably Antonio. To see improvement for him, that's what you want to see. As they're gaining confidence, they're gaining going against different players, it's like, ‘All right, what are the things that I can do and bring to the team?’ And so, he's just maybe one that sticks out to me that they're going to keep improving. And so, seeing guys like him make their mark, that's a good sign to me. But there was a number of guys into that spot. So, I use the whole body of work, and really that's what's nice about working with Adam. We talk about the team every day, and so he's got a good handle from when we started, not just through tonight.”



After reviewing the joint practice with Baltimore, what did you think of the work the starters and other top players got?



“I liked the work, honestly. And there's a lot about the joint, going through the practice. I liked how the team finished at the end. There were things about when you go through a two-minute scenario, so that was good. We saw, I think it was Jayden finished on a blitz at Antonio. There was a stop by Mikey. So, you've heard me speak a lot about the situations. Going through the tape, there was a lot. That was one-on-one, seven-on-seven. When you're going back and forth, it can be a lot to see at a joint practice. So, I liked seeing the tape. I think every player there would say, ‘I want to do this better. I want to do this better.’ We kind of did an exercise, even the other night, like, who's somebody on the team that helped you get stronger? And so, we just kind of talked about how we want to play and the things that we want to see. And so, there were things I liked, things I didn't, not completely different from other days. We put a couple guys in different locations, but that's part of it, too. We had planned to play Julian some at guard. He had been at center a lot, and Matt went inside, and Sam was sick. That wasn't part of the plan, Sam being sick obviously, but just putting guys in different spots. We put Amik at nickel. You saw different combinations of things, and that's what you do at a joint practice and try to find different matchups and different looks. So, you don't game plan, but you just kind of put them into spots and say, ‘All right, what does that look like?’ And that's important.”



Do you have a good sense of where things stand at center heading into the regular season?



“I have a sense of where today. We'll see more into next week and then into the following one. Like I said, with Nick obviously not getting a lot of work so far, that's for sure probably the biggest unknown.”



Do you have a sense of which injured players you're confident will be able to play when the regular season begins?



“I'll give you a better sense. A number of them didn't come on the trip and so did rehab and stuff back at home. So, that can be a better call for Monday. And for sure, some will get into work this week and then the following week we'll get back. But I don't have an update tonight, Ben, on who I'm most ready tonight, but I will Monday have a little better idea.”



How did you decide which players would get work in the joint practice and which ones would play in the preseason finale?



“Yeah, very tricky to interpret. We did a lot on how much the guys did even at the practice. And so, some of them I really tried to push as much as I could, almost like a game. That was probably Sonny and Frankie, and Jayden played some 56 snaps and 45. So, I was like, let's push them far. Some of the hardest times for a player is not just playing fast in the regular season, but the volume of plays that you play. Sometimes you go from 20, 25 and 30 in a practice, all of a sudden to a lot. So, part of the design of our camp was we were going to push some guys further than we have before. And so, that was part of it. And then others tonight, you probably saw they had like a, ‘Hey, let's take him up to 10 plays.’ It was good to get Tim Settle back in. He hadn't played since being injured, and so that was good for him to get into the routine, get going. We didn't have a lot planned for him. That would be an example of sometimes it's just, man, small sample size to get rolling on that. Others tonight was even special-teams oriented. Okay, you might not play a lot on offense or defense, but we're going to feature him on special teams. Some good, some not so good.”



After being unhappy with the energy against Detroit, did you see the increased competitiveness you were looking for over the last week?



“No. There were parts of the practice the other day I didn't like, and there were also parts that I did. So, I thought going into that, I knew it was a good team to come practice against. So, I was pleased with that. I was more disappointed — I felt flat from the start tonight, JP. Honestly, I did. And that's not what you want. Here's guys really wanting to make your mark, establish this is your last chance, this is what my best looks like. And I was hoping to see more of that. But not as far as the team — yeah, they're tired. It's been a tough camp, and they'll come back from that for sure. But that's no excuse for not having good energy to go play, especially when there's a lot on for a lot of the guys.”



Looking back at the start of training camp, where is the team in its development and what still needs work?



“Yeah, that's an awesome question. I think what also happens now too, David, it ties into the build. When you go and you put a lot in offensively and defensively, you want to say, okay, more of that, less of that. Now you get to do that from the staff. You want to have a big volume at the start, and now we can say features, role, packages. So, it will now decrease that you're getting into a game plan and what it looks like. But I would say there were still, with the volume of packages, still errors. And so, I think you always want execution to be high on your list, even in camp. But when you're in and out of calls, that is probably the most challenging piece. And so, how do we continue to work on the execution to make it clean? In practice and in the games, we've had penalties, and so those knock you down into drives. I liked in the camp that oftentimes we had call-it. So, if there was a foul, it went to the resulting second-and-15 to say this didn't need to be second-and-15. A good 10-yard pass play on second still leaves you in third down. And so, those were kind of the lessons that we tried to instill. But I do really like the battles that were back and forth in camp. I thought that just stuck out to me in such a good way. And that's why seeing tonight makes it even harder. It was under my skin early.”



You wanted to see more from the team tonight. Why don't you think you got it?



“I don't know. I wish I had a better sense for it. Going into it, you want to put your best foot forward and get to there, and obviously have a plan to go there. We got right behind and didn't get any momentum going, but I don't have a good reason. You don't want to wait till the next day to make a change. Looking at the tape, those are course-correct right now. All right, if there was a major issue to go. But anytime you turn the ball over early, those kind of things, not getting momentum, all of that contributes. I think when I spoke to you guys after Detroit, I thought I didn't like the complementary football. Tonight, I just didn't like it. It just wasn't good enough. It wasn't a happen of like here to here. It just simply wasn't up to our standard that we played.”



During training camp, how much time do you personally have to evaluate players from other teams who could become available during roster cuts?



“Yeah, I don't, but I know a guy who does, and he does a really good job at that. And we talk about the team a lot. What stressors are there for you? So, he does a good job asking me what's there. We talk about the guys a lot. In fact, we did it again this morning. We did it after lunch. We did it yesterday. So, it's just ongoing to have discussions. And that's the good part about when you're going through personnel decisions, free-agency time, draft time, this time. There's so many back-and-forth that you go. This one just happens so quickly. The other one, there's this long ramp-up and we're all waiting for free agency, we're all waiting for the draft. And then this one goes. So, it's kind of up my alley, really. You have to make quick decisions. But fortunately, Adam is on top of that, and we've had some battles that are like, with our own team, man, this will be hard.”



After the way the preseason finale went, how do you turn the page and make sure the team is ready for the regular season?



“Yeah, they are ready. And I don't base it on the outcomes of a mix-and-match people here and there. I just have a longer view — who's together, what I'm seeing every day. I'm seeing who's getting in the extra together. You see guys like Jayden and Terry and Stef, over and over, to get it exactly like we want it. I've certainly seen that with the tight ends, with John and Chig and their combinations of things. Different people in the O-lineup. We still got work to do there, obviously, to get the right combination, the right people. But there's a lot that I like that I've seen. Not indicative of that. I just want to make sure the play style is always to a standard that I'm pleased with, and tonight was not that at all.”



Below is Dan Quinn's presser in its entirety.

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