Commanders Roster Cuts Tracker 2026: Who’s Out as 53-Man Deadline Arrives

The Washington Commanders ended their 2026 preseason on a sour note in Baltimore on Friday. Now the team has shifted into evaluation mode ahead of submitting its final roster on Sunday night. With several players trying to fit in at the bottom of the roster, head coach Dan Quinn and GM Adam Peters have a difficult job ahead of them in getting the final roster down to 53.



The roster the Commanders turn in Sunday night will be in flux, as the team will no doubt scour the waiver wire and make other moves, looking for interior offensive linemen as other teams make cuts.



This page will serve as the running transaction tracker for every Commanders roster move as the cutdown process goes through its motions. That means as players are traded, released, or waived, we will update this tracker through the deadline as Washington finishes shaping the 53-man roster it plans on taking into Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Commanders Roster Cuts Tracker 2026

Player Position Move TBD TBD TBD

Commanders Waiver Claims and Additions

Player Position Previous Team TBD TBD TBD

Biggest Surprises From Commanders Cuts

TBD

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