Commanders News: Trade Chips to Watch, O-Line Realities, and Final Preseason Decisions | Burgundy Roundup

Your daily Commanders digest: Jayden Daniels addresses the tough Ravens joint practice, Adam Peters' trade options, mailbag insight, and 53-man roster locks. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Burgundy Roundup brings together the best Washington Commanders reporting, analysis, interviews, and other worthwhile reads from around the web, along with selected coverage from Commanders On SI.



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In the NFL, roster cuts are never as simple as who stays and who goes. In some circumstances, swapping players between teams benefits both sides. One player may not be good enough to be in the top linebackers for one team, but he might represent enough value to another team to bring a draft pick for a player who was going to get cut. In Washington's situation, perhaps they could find better interior offensive line depth. The team is currently desperate for it. Washington GM Adam Peters' biggest obstacle here will be identifying which bubble players are worth shopping.

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The Washington Commanders are days away from finalizing their initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season. They have one final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens before deciding which players on their 90-man roster will be part of the franchise for the next five months. It's an important time, and over the next few days, fans are going to be searching for as much insight as possible into who could make the cut.

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The Washington Commanders have hit that part of the preseason between the end of camp and the last game that doesn't count. That final game will offer players still looking to make an impression on the staff one last chance before the roster is reduced to 53. While several competitions have become clearer over the last month, the joint practice session with Baltimore exposed and highlighted several areas where Washington still has significant work to do. The remaining decisions go beyond just finalizing the last few names on the roster. Washington still has to determine which combinations, depth options, and veterans it can actually trust when Philadelphia arrives for Week 1. Below are the five main questions the team still needs to address before the preseason ends.

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The Washington Commanders haven't had the most positive offseason as injuries and concerns about the long-term vision start to pile up, but rivals like the Philadelphia Eagles are going through similar pains after second-round pick Eli Stowers' sluggish start.

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Heading into a joint practice session with Baltimore, the Washington Commanders wanted a tough opponent to get an honest evaluation of where their roster stands. While the results weren't exactly what the Commanders' staff wanted, they got what they needed. In the process, Washington's offense struggled badly, mainly up front on the line, and quarterback Jayden Daniels acknowledged afterward that Wednesday was not his or the team's best day. Rather than dismiss the day's performance, he said Washington has to own what happened, learn from it, and move forward.

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Quinn pulled no punches. The Commanders were supposed to hold a walk-through practice on Monday, but they were in pads. The coach later called out his players for being in disarray and for failing to play complementary football en route to a disappointing loss.

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While training camp roster projections are largely built on expectations, two preseason games give the Washington Commanders crucial game evidence to help them as final cuts approach. A small group of individuals entered the summer fighting for jobs and have done enough through practices, a joint session, and preseason games to reach the point where a roster spot should be more than a dream at this point. Below are six players whose performances have strengthened their positions enough that leaving them off the initial roster would now be difficult to justify.

The Commanders Have a SERIOUS Offensive Line Problem | BnG Sessions

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