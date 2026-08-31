Commanders Bring Back Fabian Moreau, Shy Tuttle After Placing Newton, Tunsil on IR

As expected, the Washington Commanders placed injured left tackle Laremy Tunsil and defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton on the Reserve/Injured list. Those moves gave the team the roster space to bring back cornerback Fabian Moreau and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle. Commanders HC Dan Quinn confirmed Moreau's return during his press conference with Adam Peters, while the team confirmed the other news moments later.

Moreau Returns to a Thin Cornerback Room

Washington started the day with only three cornerbacks on the team's initial 53-man roster: Rasul Douglas, Mike Sainristil, and Amik Robertson. Bringing Moreau back always made sense, since he's been in this system before from his days in Minnesota, and he spent the past several weeks getting the feel for this new installation as well. While his return adds a solid vet back to the group, they could still use one more, as four feels thin.

Tuttle Rejoins the Defensive Front

Bringing Tuttle back helps the team move away from Newton, while adding veteran depth that was involved in the new system installation this summer at a position that can be a grind.



Washington's initial 53-man roster was never meant to be final, and these moves prove it. Moreau helps stabilize a cornerback room that still feels a little light, while Tuttle gives the defensive front an experienced option as Newton works his way back. With Week 1 approaching, the Commanders may still have another move or two left before this roster finally feels settled.

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